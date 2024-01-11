Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 11.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Große Turnaround-Spekulation: Über 500% bei erfolgreicher Wende…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
11.01.2024 | 12:46
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: HL18 Property Portfolio AB receives observation status (14/24)

Yesterday, January 10, 2024, HL18 Property Portfolio AB (the "Company")
published a press release with information that the Company had temporarily
postponed interest payments under its bond loan. 

The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's financial instruments may
be given observation status if there is substantial uncertainty in respect of
the issuer's financial position. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the bond loan
issued by HL18 Property Portfolio AB (HL18 001, ISIN code SE0017082779, trading
code HL18_001) shall be given observation status. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.