Nasdaq Stockholm AB: HL18 Property Portfolio AB receives observation status (14/24)

Yesterday, January 10, 2024, HL18 Property Portfolio AB (the "Company") published a press release with information that the Company had temporarily postponed interest payments under its bond loan. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's financial instruments may be given observation status if there is substantial uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the bond loan issued by HL18 Property Portfolio AB (HL18 001, ISIN code SE0017082779, trading code HL18_001) shall be given observation status. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.