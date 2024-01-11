Wolf & Badger Announces Strong Year-End Results for 2023: Championing Independent Brands and Ethical Provenance

LONDON, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf & Badger, the pioneering retail platform renowned for supporting independent brands with ethical values, is proud to report its performance throughout 2023. With strong year-on-year (YoY) net revenue growth of 15% and a record peak trading period, Wolf & Badger is a global platform committed to providing a unique and ethically conscious shopping experience for consumers.

Wolf & Badger continues to lead the way as a destination for fashion, homeware, and lifestyle products created by independent brands committed to ethical and sustainable practices. Over the past year, the platform has delivered solid growth while staying true to its mission of only retailing independent ethical brands.

Key 2023 Performance Highlights:

YoY Net Revenue Growth : Wolf & Badger achieved 15% YoY net revenue growth in 2023, led by continued US growth, a testament to the platform's continued appeal and expanding customer base worldwide.

Strongest Ever Peak Trading: The holiday season in 2023 marked a historic milestone for Wolf & Badger, with record-breaking festive trading, positioning the platform as the dominant alternative destination to discover unique and ethically-sourced gifts and reaffirming its position for responsible shopping.

Consistent Profitability: Wolf & Badger maintained consistent profitability throughout the year alongside the revenue growth, with this first full-year EBITDA profit showcasing the resilience of the business model adopted by Wolf & Badger in the face of a challenging market.

As we see increasing consumer demand for alternative options to the dominant e-commerce giants, Wolf & Badger has emerged as the destination for those looking to make informed, ethical choices in their shopping habits and purchase unique lifestyle and fashion products. In addition to its online presence, the brand operates stores in London, New York and Los Angeles, and is in the process of exploring further expansion opportunities.

George Graham, CEO & Co-Founder of Wolf & Badger, comments "We are delighted to have continued to deliver growth alongside profitability in 2023, despite undoubtedly challenging market conditions. These results are testament to the incredible dedication of our team and the passion we all share for promoting independent ethical brands. As we head into 2024, we remain steadfast in our commitment to providing a platform that stands as a fair and viable alternative to mainstream retail, allowing our customers to shop with purpose and moreover providing greater opportunities to independent brands worldwide."

About Wolf & Badger:

Wolf & Badger is a unique B-Corp Certified retail platform that champions independent brands with ethical provenance. Founded in 2010, by brothers Henry and George Graham, the award-winning retail platform promotes and supports over 2000 independent brands from around the world, connecting them to conscious consumers in 100+ countries. In addition to its award-winning online presence at wolfandbadger.com, the business operates stores in London, New York City and Los Angeles. Wolf & Badger is now the leading destination for independent and ethically sourced fashion, beauty, and lifestyle products, connecting consumers with brands that prioritise sustainability, transparency, and ethical practices. The platform is committed to offering a curated shopping experience that aligns with the values of conscious consumers.

