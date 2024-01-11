bitHuman's Interactive AI "Agents" to Greet NRF Conference-Goers at Eight Convention Center Entry Points

Using Generative AI, bitHuman's Conversational and Lifelike Agents (Neo) Will Offer Guests Real-Time Assistance

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2024 / bitHuman, an interactive platform using state-of-the-art generative AI, will provide the attendees at NRF 24: Retail's Big Show with helpful information throughout the conference with a total of nine life-size interactive service agents (eight at the entrances and one at the booth). This real-time demonstration involving characters on large screens will allow participants to experience a more personable interaction with AI.

bitHuman's NRF agents may be imaginative characters or hyper-realistic AI 'people' that will respond in a conversational manner to NRF Show guest questions, such as the location of booths in the exhibit hall, the schedule of events, and how to find the closest restroom. The bitHuman agents will also be able to direct attendees to bitHuman's own booth (#641) for demos showcasing multiple retail use cases, including:

a product discovery sales agent on the shopping floor who helps customers choose products and recommends services, as well as checking inventory availability in-store and online

a customer service agent AI that guides the return process at a big box store

an employee trainer

a demonstration of how to bring AI to your retail media network, increasing revenue by offering customers advertising and social selling right from the shop floor

"Unlimited access to information has been a dream of science fiction for years, from Star Trek's 'computer' to the library information agent in the movie 'Time Machine,'" said bitHuman CEO and co-founder Steve Gu. "In futuristic movies, people speak to computers directly. Deep down, we all want to talk to someone to get the answers we need. Today bitHuman is helping retailers embrace that future, helping their customers and employees get there fast and without friction. It is a fantastic way to provide better customer service, and it is a reality today."

bitHuman allows customers to access their purchase history (through QR code sign-ins, for example) and receive custom recommendations. The approach exemplifies the "phygital retail" concept - the merger of the convenience of online shopping with immersive in-store experiences. In addition, bitHuman can help retailers gain a deep understanding of customer behavior by integrating this data with CRM and loyalty programs, further personalizing the shopping process.

How bitHuman Helps Your Employees

In addition to its customer-facing use cases, retailers can deploy bitHuman's AI agents to train and equip their workforce internally. Managers tasked with training and onboarding new customer service staff can be easily overwhelmed with questions. Employee onboarding manuals can be hard to navigate or out of date. The AI agents can be an extensive source of internal and proprietary knowledge for questions that don't require a manager.

"Many retail establishments prefer to attract customers with their exceptional customer service, rather than low prices. Not every grocery store can afford to employ an expert sommelier in their wine section," said Frank Jansen, bitHuman's general retail manager. "This is the beauty of live interactive commerce; with bitHuman's pleasant and knowledgeable AI experts, retailers can deliver delightful and informative customer service on the spot."

Among bitHuman's retail clients is a convenience store in Miami's Panorama Tower, the city's tallest skyscraper and luxury condo.

See the bitHuman agents at the entrances to the Jacob Javits Center during the NRF show, and additional demos at the bitHuman booth #641.

For more information on bitHuman's interactive AI offerings, visit www.bithuman.io.

About bitHuman

bitHuman is an interactive AI platform that powers lifelike interactive characters serving various enterprise uses. The current technology platform comprises three products, Neo (business service agents), One (wellness coaches and more), and Eon (an interactive digital reflection of the user). bitHuman's deep technology bench includes executives with experience at Meta, Microsoft, Amazon and Google. Employees have authored more than 500 journal articles and have been granted more than 100 AI patents to date. The founding team is working quickly to implement the vision of interactive AI and is developing several customer pilots. For more information, visit www.bithuman.io.

