GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: GameSquare and Stream Hatchet Reveal the Top Gaming and Live Streaming Trends Report for 2024

GameSquare's annual report reviews key trends underway across global esports and live streaming markets.

During 2023, esports viewership increased 4% year-over-year to a record 2.76 billion hours watched, with over one third of esports content watched through creators' co-streaming channels.

Creator driven events are experiencing rapid growth and powerful audience engagement.

UEFN and creative world-building is a rapidly growing trend that connects brands with viewers and creators.

FRISCO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2024 / GameSquare Holdings (NASDAQ:GAME)(TSXV:GAME), ("GameSquare", or the "Company"), in conjunction with its wholly-owned analytics and business intelligence platform Stream Hatchet, published its annual gaming and esports Trends Report. Access a copy of the report here.

GameSquare's annual trends report leverages Stream Hatchet's leading esports, gaming, and live streaming data for 2023 to provide an in-depth analysis on the biggest trends, stories, and insights across the live streaming and esports industries. The report is the culmination of insight and analysis from across GameSquare's family of companies and based upon market-leading data from Stream Hatchet. As one of the top sources in entertainment and a go-to resource for media, Stream Hatchet works with a consortium of industry-leading analysts and business leaders to provide expert insight on identifying key trends and projections for the future of gaming and esports.

"Live streaming is a powerful driving force in the evolution of the creator economy," says Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare. "Our 2024 trends report validates the critical shift we've been seeing year over year, and the numbers are staggering: a record 2.76 billion hours of live content consumed on streaming platforms during 2023 - a 75% increase since 2019. Our data shines a light on today's most impactful audiences, changing the landscape of the way brands should be interacting with their consumers. Creator-driven events have had a meteoric rise, signifying the gaming and esports community's desire for more immersive and personalized experiences. As brands and advertisers navigate the value of the creator economy, these significant viewership numbers emphasize the transformative impact of the gaming and live streaming community in particular - an often overlooked audience that represents today's most engaged consumers."

Key takeaways from the annual report include:

Creator driven events are on the rise and the top 2023 events had higher average viewership than the top esports events.

are on the rise and the top 2023 events had higher average viewership than the top esports events. Live streaming allows for a unique and easier way to measure the success of marketing campaigns and a direct link to audiences.

allows for a unique and easier way to measure the success of marketing campaigns and a direct link to audiences. Role-playing and action-adventure game viewership each increased 14% in 2023.

game viewership each increased 14% in 2023. UEFN and creative world-building are connecting brands with viewers and creators.

In addition, Stream Hatchet provided a list of leaders in 2023, which included:

The top live streamed game was League of Legends with 1.6 billion hours watched.

with hours watched. Samy Rivera, rivers_gg , was the most watched female streamer of 2023 with 23,000 average viewers.

, was the most watched female streamer of 2023 with average viewers. ibai was the top creator in 2023 with 77,000 average viewers.

"Stream Hatchet's powerful insights are a key component to GameSquare's end-to-end solutions. The combination of our data and technology assets with our gaming and esports teams drive a significant competitive advantage and fuel GameSquare's leading marketing and creative services. As a result, GameSquare is at the leading edge of gaming trends and culture, providing an unmatched value to our global brand partners," concluded Mr. Kenna.

For more information on GameSquare and Stream Hatchet's annual trends report and to download the full report, please visit Gaming, Esports & Social Trends Report | 2024.

About GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAME | TSXV: GAME) is a vertically integrated, digital media, entertainment and technology company that connects global brands with gaming and youth culture audiences. GameSquare's end-to-end platform includes GCN, a digital media company focused on gaming and esports audiences, Cut+Sew (Zoned), a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency, Code Red Esports Ltd., a UK based esports talent agency, Complexity Gaming, a leading esports organization, Fourth Frame Studios, a creative production studio, Mission Supply, a merchandise and consumer products business, Frankly Media, a provider of programmatic advertising and media distribution applications, Stream Hatchet, a provider of live streaming analytics services, and Sideqik a social influencer marketing platform. For more information visit www.gamesquare.com.

About Stream Hatchet

Stream Hatchet is the leading provider of data analytics for the live streaming industry. With a suite of services encompassing a user-friendly SaaS platform, custom reports, and strategic consulting, Stream Hatchet is a trusted guide for those navigating the dynamic landscape of live streaming. The company has up to 7 years of historical data with minute-level granularity from 20 platforms, Stream Hatchet provides stakeholders in the live-streaming industry with powerful insights to drive innovation and growth. Stream Hatchet partners with a diverse clientele - from video game publishers and marketing agencies to esports organizers and teams - who rely on the company's cutting-edge data analytics to optimize their marketing strategies, secure lucrative sponsorships, enhance esports performance, and build successful tournaments. For more information visit www.streamhatchet.com.

