FlyingBasket has developed a drone that can carry up to 100 kg of payload over distances of 2.5 km, and up to 5 kg across 25 km.The Hermosa China educational channel recently published a video of a drone transporting solar panels in China's Gansu province. "A drone can transport 360 solar panels a day and 40 drones operate in shifts," the media outlet said. without providing further details. "This will be a huge solar power plant." pv magazine identified a European startup that has just launched a drone with these functions - FlyingBasket, based in Bolzano, northern Italy. The company was established ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...