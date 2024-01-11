Anzeige
Donnerstag, 11.01.2024
WKN: A2DTCZ | ISIN: SE0009947740 | Ticker-Symbol: 8T0
Frankfurt
11.01.24
08:06 Uhr
0,008 Euro
+0,000
+5,56 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
11.01.2024 | 13:10
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Promore Pharma AB (under name change to PMD Device Solutions AB) is removed (14/24)

On June 28, 2023, the shares in Promore Pharma AB (under name change to PMD
Device Solutions AB) (the "Company") were given observation status with
reference to that the Company had, on the one hand, made the decision to
discontinue the ensereptide project and, on the other hand, that the Company's
board of directors had assessed that the opportunities to raise the capital
needed to develop the Company's program for ropocamptide were limited. The
Company had further decided to terminate its key personnel including the
Company's CEO and CFO. 

On September 18, 2023, the observation status was updated with reference to
material adverse uncertainty in respect of the Company's financial position,
and the existence of any other circumstance that results in substantial
uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial instruments. 

On November 29, 2023, the observation status was updated after the Company
published a press release with information that the Company had entered into a
letter of intent to acquire all of the shares in PMD Device Solutions AB
through a reverse takeover, conditional upon, inter alia, approval by a general
meeting of the Company's shareholders and Nasdaq Stockholm AB's decision to
admit the Company's shares for continued trading on Nasdaq First North Growth
Market. 

On December 21, 2023, the Company issued a press release with information that
Nasdaq Stockholm AB had approved the Company's shares for continued trading on
Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

On December 29, 2023, the Company issued a press release with information that
an extraordinary general meeting of the Company's shareholders had approved the
acquisition of the shares in PMD Device Solutions AB. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation
status for the shares in Promore Pharma AB (PROMO, ISIN code SE0009947740,
order book ID 140251) shall be removed. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
