Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 11.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Große Turnaround-Spekulation: Über 500% bei erfolgreicher Wende…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C9UN | ISIN: SE0016830517 | Ticker-Symbol: 7KS
Frankfurt
11.01.24
08:03 Uhr
3,350 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PAGERO GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PAGERO GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
11.01.2024 | 13:10
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status of Pagero Group AB (publ) is updated (15/24)

On December 13, 2023, the shares in Pagero Group AB (publ) (the "Company") were
given observation status with reference to a public takeover offer from Vertex
Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary Goldcup 34190 AB. 



Today, January 11, 2024, Thomson Reuters Corporation, through its wholly-owned
subsidiary Thomson Reuters Finance S.A., disclosed a public takeover offer to
the shareholders in the Company. 



The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given
observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover offer. 



With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the grounds
for the observation status for the shares in Pagero Group AB (publ) (PAGERO,
ISIN code SE0016830517, order book ID 236982). 



For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.