Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status of Pagero Group AB (publ) is updated (15/24)

On December 13, 2023, the shares in Pagero Group AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a public takeover offer from Vertex Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary Goldcup 34190 AB. Today, January 11, 2024, Thomson Reuters Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Thomson Reuters Finance S.A., disclosed a public takeover offer to the shareholders in the Company. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover offer. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the grounds for the observation status for the shares in Pagero Group AB (publ) (PAGERO, ISIN code SE0016830517, order book ID 236982). For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB