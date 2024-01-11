Urban One, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

WASHINGTON, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONEK and UONE) today reported its results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 . For the quarter ended September 30, 2023 net revenue was approximately $117.8 million, a decrease of 2.8% from the same period in 2022. The Company reported an operating loss of approximately $56.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to an operating loss of approximately $18.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 . Broadcast and digital operating income1 was approximately $43.8 million, a decrease of 13.9% from the same period in 2022. Net loss was approximately $54.4 million or $1.14 per share (basic) compared to a net income of approximately $3.5 million or $0.07 per share (basic) for the same period in 2022. Adjusted EBITDA2 was approximately $34.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to approximately $44.3 million for the same period in 2022.
Alfred C. Liggins, III, Urban One's CEO and President stated, "Third quarter came in right on top of our expectations, as discussed on our December 7 th Earnings call. The softness in our radio markets continued into Q4, where we expect to be down approximately 14% all-in, down 23% same station and down 13% same station ex-political, which is marginally down on our early December pacings. For Q1 radio, we are currently pacing down low-single-digits on a same station basis. Our Reach Media and Digital businesses performed relatively better in Q3, however subscriber churn in the linear TV business continues to be a headwind for the whole industry. Overall, we expect to finish out the year in line with our prior Adjusted EBITDA guidance of $125 -128 million".
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except share data)
(in thousands, except share data)
(As Restated)
(As Restated)
NET REVENUE
$ 117,825
$ 121,250
$ 357,346
$ 352,038
OPERATING EXPENSES
Programming and technical, excluding stock-based compensation
33,903
29,490
100,304
86,359
Selling, general and administrative, excluding stock-based compensation
40,142
40,918
126,634
111,321
Corporate selling, general and administrative, excluding stock-based compensation
10,418
9,777
30,333
31,206
Stock-based compensation
2,218
5,114
7,816
5,574
Depreciation and amortization
1,808
2,505
6,291
7,391
Impairment of long-lived assets
85,448
15,450
124,304
30,355
Total operating expenses
173,937
103,254
395,682
272,206
Operating (loss) income
(56,112)
17,996
(38,336)
79,832
INTEREST INCOME
2,256
415
4,488
474
INTEREST EXPENSE
13,983
15,310
42,023
47,123
GAIN ON RETIREMENT OF DEBT
-
1,837
2,356
3,692
Other income, net
75
2,021
96,535
13,732
(Loss) income before (benefit from) provision for income taxes and noncontrolling
(67,764)
6,959
23,020
50,607
(BENEFIT FROM) PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
(16,778)
3,213
5,259
12,803
Net (loss) income from consolidated operations
(50,986)
3,746
17,761
37,804
Loss from unconsolidated joint venture
(2,728)
-
(2,728)
-
NET (LOSS) INCOME
(53,714)
3,746
17,761
37,804
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS
697
277
2,000
1,553
NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
$ (54,411)
$ 3,469
$ 15,761
$ 36,251
AMOUNTS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
NET (LOSS) INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ (54,411)
$ 3,469
$ 15,761
$ 36,251
INCOME FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, net of tax
(2,728)
-
(2,728)
-
NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
$ (57,139)
$ 3,469
$ 13,033
$ 36,251
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic3
47,629,163
46,625,484
47,514,722
49,504,238
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted4
47,629,163
50,206,608
50,373,714
53,171,793
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
PER SHARE DATA - basic and diluted:
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share data)
(in thousands, except per share data)
(As Restated)
(As Restated)
Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders (basic)
(1.14)
0.07
0.27
0.73
Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders (diluted)
(1.14)
0.07
0.26
0.68
SELECTED OTHER DATA
Broadcast and digital operating income 1
$ 43,780
$ 50,842
$ 130,408
$ 154,358
Broadcast and digital operating income reconciliation:
Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders
$ (54,411)
$ 3,469
$ 13,033
$ 36,251
Add back/(deduct) certain non-broadcast and digital operating income items included in net
(loss) income:
Interest income
(2,256)
(415)
(4,488)
(474)
Interest expense
13,983
15,310
42,023
47,123
(Benefit from) provision for income taxes
(16,778)
3,213
5,259
12,803
Corporate selling, general and administrative expenses
10,418
9,777
30,333
31,206
Stock-based compensation
2,218
5,114
7,816
5,574
Gain on retirement of debt
-
(1,837)
(2,356)
(3,692)
Other income, net
(75)
(2,021)
(96,535)
(13,732)
Loss from unconsolidated joint venture
2,728
-
2,728
-
Depreciation and amortization
1,808
2,505
6,291
7,391
Noncontrolling interest in income of subsidiaries
697
277
2,000
1,553
Impairment of goodwill, intangible assets, and long-lived assets
85,448
15,450
124,304
30,355
Broadcast and digital operating income
$ 43,780
$ 50,842
$ 130,408
$ 154,358
Adjusted EBITDA2
$ 34,142
$ 44,341
$ 101,932
$ 133,853
Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation:
Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders
$ (54,411)
$ 3,469
$ 13,033
$ 36,251
Interest income
(2,256)
(415)
(4,488)
(474)
Interest expense
13,983
15,310
42,023
47,123
(Benefit from) provision for income taxes
(16,778)
3,213
5,259
12,803
Depreciation and amortization
1,808
2,505
6,291
7,391
EBITDA
$ (57,654)
$ 24,082
$ 62,118
$ 103,094
Stock-based compensation
2,218
5,114
7,816
5,574
Gain on retirement of debt
-
(1,837)
(2,356)
(3,692)
Other income, net
(75)
(2,021)
(96,535)
(13,732)
Loss from unconsolidated joint venture
2,728
-
2,728
-
Noncontrolling interest in income of subsidiaries
697
277
2,000
1,553
Corporate development costs
1,594
287
4,317
1,871
Employment Agreement Award and other compensation
(845)
714
(2,663)
2,196
Severance-related costs
31
147
318
388
Investment income (expense) from MGM National Harbor
-
2,128
(115)
6,246
Impairment of goodwill, intangible assets, and long-lived assets
85,448
15,450
124,304
30,355
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 34,142
$ 44,341
$ 101,932
$ 133,853
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA:
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
196,202
101,879
Intangible assets, net
651,886
765,191
Available-for-sale securities - at fair value
-
136,826
Total assets
1,192,050
1,344,646
Total debt (including current portion, net of issuance costs)
715,636
739,000
Total liabilities
891,519
981,973
Total stockholders' equity
278,707
330,750
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
21,824
31,923
September 30, 2023
Applicable Interest Rate
(in thousands)
SELECTED LEVERAGE DATA:
7.375% senior secured notes due February 2028, net of issuance costs of
approximately $9.4 million (fixed rate)
$ 715,636
7.375 %
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements represent management's current expectations and are based upon information available to Urban One at the time of this release. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond Urban One's control, which may cause the actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are described in Urban One's reports on Forms 10-K, 10-K/A, 10-Q, 10-Q/A, 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Urban One does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements.
During the three months ended September 30, 2023, we recognized approximately $117.8 million in net revenue compared to approximately $121.3 million during the three months ended September 30, 2022 . These amounts are net of agency and outside sales representative commissions. We recognized approximately $40.2 million of revenue from our radio broadcasting segment during the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to approximately $40.4 million during the three months ended September 30, 2022, a decrease of approximately $0.2 million . Same station spot, political and event revenue were down year over year but this decline was offset by an increase in revenue resulting from our Houston stations acquisition on August 1, 2023 of approximately $2.9 million and our Indianapolis stations acquisition in the third quarter 2022 of approximately $2.5 million . Based on reports prepared by the independent accounting firm Miller, Kaplan, Arase & Co., LLP (" Miller Kaplan "), the markets we operate in (excluding Richmond and Raleigh, both of which do not participate in Miller Kaplan ) decreased 5.9% in total revenues. We recognized approximately $11.2 million of revenue from our Reach Media segment during the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to approximately $10.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, an increase of approximately $1.1 million The increase was primarily driven by the addition of four new networks and the addition of the U1 podcast network at the end of September 2022 . We recognized approximately $20.4 million of revenue from our digital segment during the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to approximately $21.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, a decrease of approximately $0.6 million . The decrease was primarily driven by a decrease in local markets digital sales. We recognized approximately $46.8 million of revenue from our cable television segment during the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to approximately $50.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, a decrease of approximately $3.8 million . The decrease was primarily driven by a decrease in advertising sales and the consistent churn in subscribers.
The following chart indicates the sources of our net revenue for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023:
Three Months Ended September 30,
2023
2022
$ Change
% Change
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
(As Restated)
Net Revenue:
Radio Advertising
$
46,651
$
45,081
$
1,570
3.48
%
Political Advertising
1,101
2,766
(1,665)
-60.20
%
Digital Advertising
20,269
20,063
206
1.03
%
Cable Television Advertising
25,218
26,801
(1,583)
-5.91
%
Cable Television Affiliate Fees
21,569
23,770
(2,201)
-9.26
%
Event Revenues & Other
3,017
2,769
248
8.96
%
Net Revenue (as reported)
$
117,825
$
121,250
$
(3,425)
-2.8 %
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2023
2022
$ Change
% Change
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
(As Restated)
Net Revenue:
Radio Advertising
$
134,549
$
128,726
$
5,823
4.52
%
Political Advertising
1,933
5,137
(3,204)
-62.37
%
Digital Advertising
54,027
53,427
600
1.12
%
Cable Television Advertising
81,286
86,336
(5,050)
-5.85
%
Cable Television Affiliate Fees
67,589
73,686
(6,097)
-8.27
%
Event Revenues & Other
17,962
4,726
13,236
280.07
%
Net Revenue
$
357,346
$
352,038
$
5,308
1.5 %
Operating expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation and impairment of long-lived assets, increased to approximately $84.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, up 5.3% from the approximately $80.2 million incurred for the comparable period in 2022. The overall operating expense increase was driven by higher programming and technical expenses and higher corporate selling, general and administrative expenses offset by slightly lower selling, general and administrative expenses. The increase in programming and technical expenses was due to higher expenses across all segments. Programming and technical expenses in our cable television segment for the three months ended September 30, 2023 increased approximately $1.9 million compared to the three months ended September 30, 2022 . The increase was primarily driven by higher content amortization expense which increased approximately $1.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2022 . Total expenses in our radio broadcasting segment for the three months ended September 30, 2023 increased approximately $3.9 million, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2022 . This increase was primarily driven by the Emmis transaction of approximately $2.0 million, the CMG acquisition of approximately $2.2 million offset by reduced costs in events, and sales and marketing costs. Corporate selling, general and administrative expenses were approximately $10.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to $9.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, an increase of approximately $0.6 million . The increase is primarily due to higher third-party consulting and audit expenses.
Depreciation and amortization expense was approximately $1.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to approximately $2.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, a decrease of approximately $0.7 million due to capitalized assets becoming fully depreciated.
Impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and long-lived assets was approximately $85.4 million during the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to approximately $15.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, a decrease of approximately $70.0 million . During the three months ended September 30, 2023, the Company recognized a non-cash impairment charge of approximately $85.4 million for its radio broadcasting licenses associated with 10 markets.
Interest income was approximately $2.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to approximately $0.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 . The increase was driven by higher cash balances in the three months ended September 30, 2023 .
Interest expense was approximately $14.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to approximately $15.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, a decrease of approximately $1.3 million . The decrease is due to lower overall debt balances outstanding. During the first quarter of 2023, the Company repurchased approximately $25.0 million of its 2028 Notes at an average price of approximately 89.1% of par. The Company paid interest expense of approximately $27.0 million and $29.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
Other income, net, was approximately $0.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to approximately $2.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 . During the three months ended September 30, 2022, the Company recognized income related to its MGM investment.
For the three months ended September 30, 2023, we recorded a benefit from income taxes of approximately $16.8 million . This amount is based on the actual effective tax rate of 23.8%. This rate includes $0.3 million of discrete tax benefits primarily related to deferred rate changes. For the three months ended September 30, 2022, we recorded a provision for income taxes of approximately $3.2 million on pre-tax income from consolidated operations of approximately $7.0 million which results in an effective tax rate of 46.2%. This rate includes $0.1 million of discrete tax benefits primarily related to statutory state tax rate changes. The Company paid income taxes of approximately $1.6 million and $247,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
Other pertinent financial information includes capital expenditures of approximately $2.5 million and $1.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
During the quarter ended September 30, 2023, the Company did not repurchase any shares of Class A common stock and repurchased 38,371 shares of Class D common stock in the amount of $195,000 . During the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company did not repurchase any shares of Class A common stock and repurchased 426,675 shares of Class D common stock in the amount of approximately $1.8 million .
Supplemental Financial Information:
For comparative purposes, the following more detailed, unaudited statements of operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 are included.
Three Months Ended September 30, 2023
(in thousands, unaudited)
All Other -
Radio
Reach
Cable
Corporate/
Consolidated
Broadcasting
Media
Digital
Television
Eliminations
STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS:
NET REVENUE
$
117,825
$
40,152
$
11,157
$
20,356
$
46,787
$
(627)
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Programming and technical
33,903
11,715
3,963
3,384
15,204
(363)
Selling, general and administrative
40,142
19,829
3,145
9,623
7,970
(425)
Corporate selling, general and administrative
10,418
-
673
2
1,374
8,369
Stock-based compensation
2,218
157
184
54
15
1,808
Depreciation and amortization
1,808
925
41
376
110
356
Impairment of long-lived assets
85,448
85,448
-
-
-
-
Total operating expenses
173,937
118,074
8,006
13,439
24,673
9,745
Operating (loss) income
(56,112)
(77,922)
3,151
6,917
22,114
(10,372)
INTEREST INCOME
2,256
-
-
-
-
2,256
INTEREST EXPENSE
13,983
56
-
-
-
13,927
GAIN ON RETIREMENT OF DEBT
-
-
-
-
-
-
OTHER (LOSS) INCOME, net
75
60
-
-
-
15
(Loss) income from consolidated operations before (benefit from) provision
for income taxes
(67,764)
(77,918)
3,151
6,917
22,114
(22,028)
(BENEFIT FROM) PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
(16,778)
(17,617)
310
-
2,487
(1,958)
Net (loss) income from consolidated operations
(50,986)
(60,301)
2,841
6,917
19,627
(20,070)
LOSS FROM UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURE, net of tax
(2,728)
-
-
-
-
(2,728)
NET (LOSS) INCOME
(53,714)
(60,301)
2,841
6,917
19,627
(22,798)
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS
697
-
-
-
-
697
NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
$
(54,411)
$
(60,301)
$
2,841
$
6,917
$
19,627
$
(23,495)
Adjusted EBITDA2
$
34,142
$
8,583
$
3,420
$
7,356
$
22,239
$
(7,456)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
(in thousands, unaudited)
All Other -
Radio
Reach
Cable
Corporate/
Consolidated
Broadcasting
Media
Digital
Television
Eliminations
STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS:
NET REVENUE
$
121,250
$
40,407
$
10,071
$
20,986
$
50,631
$
(845)
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Programming and technical
29,490
9,801
3,701
3,028
13,343
(383)
Selling, general and administrative
40,918
17,842
2,036
10,379
11,123
(462)
Corporate selling, general and administrative
9,777
-
671
-
1,202
7,904
Stock-based compensation
5,114
4
579
1
309
4,221
Depreciation and amortization
2,505
837
50
329
955
334
Impairment of long-lived assets
15,450
15,450
-
-
-
-
Total operating expenses
103,254
43,934
7,037
13,737
26,932
11,614
Operating income (loss)
17,996
(3,527)
3,034
7,249
23,699
(12,459)
INTEREST INCOME
415
-
-
-
-
415
INTEREST EXPENSE
15,310
50
-
79
1,919
13,262
GAIN ON RETIREMENT OF DEBT
1,837
-
-
-
-
1,837
OTHER INCOME (LOSS), net
2,021
(120)
-
-
-
2,141
Income (loss) from consolidated operations before provision (benefit
from) for income taxes
6,959
(3,697)
3,034
7,170
21,780
(21,328)
PROVISION (BENEFIT FROM) FOR INCOME TAXES
3,213
3,204
1,673
-
8,379
(10,043)
Net income (loss) from consolidated operations
3,746
(6,901)
1,361
7,170
13,401
(11,285)
LOSS FROM UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURE, net of tax
-
-
-
-
-
-
NET INCOME (LOSS)
3,746
(6,901)
1,361
7,170
13,401
(11,285)
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS
277
-
-
-
-
277
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
$
3,469
$
(6,901)
$
1,361
$
7,170
$
13,401
$
(11,562)
Adjusted EBITDA2
$
44,341
$
12,852
$
3,662
$
7,580
$
24,964
$
(4,717)
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
(in thousands, unaudited)
All Other -
Radio
Reach
Cable
Corporate/
Consolidated
Broadcasting
Media
Digital
Television
Eliminations
STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS:
NET REVENUE
$
357,346
$
114,528
$
42,125
$
54,335
$
148,895
$
(2,537)
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Programming and technical
100,304
32,570
11,969
10,331
46,562
(1,128)
Selling, general and administrative
126,634
54,557
16,721
26,763
30,390
(1,797)
Corporate selling, general and administrative
30,333
-
2,010
3
5,021
23,299
Stock-based compensation
7,816
446
626
134
574
6,036
Depreciation and amortization
6,291
2,730
120
1,077
1,327
1,037
Impairment of long-lived assets
124,304
124,304
-
-
-
-
Total operating expenses
395,682
214,607
31,446
38,308
83,874
27,447
Operating (loss) income
(38,336)
(100,079)
10,679
16,027
65,021
(29,984)
INTEREST INCOME
4,488
-
-
-
-
4,488
INTEREST EXPENSE
42,023
167
-
-
2,559
39,297
GAIN ON RETIREMENT OF DEBT
(2,356)
-
-
-
-
(2,356)
OTHER INCOME (LOSS), net
96,535
(7)
-
-
-
96,542
Income (loss) before income from consolidated operations before provision
for (benefit from) income taxes
23,020
(100,253)
10,679
16,027
62,462
34,105
PROVISION FOR (BENEFIT FROM) INCOME TAXES
5,259
(24,535)
2,342
-
13,705
13,747
Net (loss) income from consolidated operations
17,761
(75,718)
8,337
16,027
48,757
20,358
LOSS FROM UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURE, net of tax
(2,728)
-
-
-
-
(2,728)
NET INCOME (LOSS)
15,033
(75,718)
8,337
16,027
48,757
17,630
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS
2,000
-
-
-
-
2,000
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
$
13,033
$
(75,718)
$
8,337
$
16,027
$
48,757
$
15,630
Adjusted EBITDA2
$
101,932
$
27,601
$
11,479
$
17,275
$
66,922
$
(21,344)
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
(in thousands, unaudited)
All Other -
Radio
Reach
Cable
Corporate/
Consolidated
Broadcasting
Media
Digital
Television
Eliminations
STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS:
NET REVENUE
$
352,038
$
109,091
$
31,194
$
54,353
$
160,144
$
(2,744)
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Programming and technical
86,359
27,797
10,841
9,605
39,263
(1,147)
Selling, general and administrative
111,321
49,002
6,058
24,876
32,982
(1,597)
Corporate selling, general and administrative
31,206
-
1,985
7
4,425
24,789
Stock-based compensation
5,574
4
578
1
634
4,357
Depreciation and amortization
7,391
2,477
143
995
2,853
923
Impairment of long-lived assets
30,355
30,355
-
-
-
-
Total operating expenses
272,206
109,635
19,605
35,484
80,157
27,325
Operating income (loss)
79,832
(544)
11,589
18,869
79,987
(30,069)
INTEREST INCOME
474
-
-
-
-
474
INTEREST EXPENSE
47,123
149
-
238
5,757
40,979
GAIN ON RETIREMENT OF DEBT
3,692
-
-
-
-
3,692
OTHER INCOME (LOSS), net
13,732
(128)
-
-
-
13,860
Income (loss) before income from consolidated operations before
provision for (benefit from) income taxes
50,607
(821)
11,589
18,631
74,230
(53,022)
PROVISION FOR (BENEFIT FROM) INCOME TAXES
12,803
(1,565)
3,973
-
22,480
(12,085)
Net income (loss) from consolidated operations
37,804
744
7,616
18,631
51,750
(40,937)
LOSS FROM UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURE, net of tax
-
-
-
-
-
-
NET INCOME (LOSS)
37,804
744
7,616
18,631
51,750
(40,937)
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS
1,553
-
-
-
-
1,553
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
$
36,251
$
744
$
7,616
$
18,631
$
51,750
$
(42,490)
Adjusted EBITDA2
$
133,853
$
32,420
$
12,310
$
19,871
$
83,475
$
(14,223)
Urban One, Inc. will hold a conference call to discuss its results for the third fiscal quarters of 2023. The conference call is scheduled for Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. EST . To participate on this call, U.S. callers may dial toll-free 1-844-291-4185; international callers may dial direct (+1) 409-207-6997. The Access Code is 2080185.
A replay of the conference call will be available from 1:00 p.m. EST January 11, 2024 until 12:00 a.m. EST January 18, 2024 . Callers may access the replay by calling 1-866-207-1041; international callers may dial direct (+1) 402-970-0847. The replay Access Code is 2318685.
Access to live audio and a replay of the conference call will also be available on Urban One's corporate website at www.urban1.com. The replay will be made available on the website for seven days after the call.
Urban One Inc. (urban1.com), together with its subsidiaries, is the largest diversified media company that primarily targets Black Americans and urban consumers in the United States . The Company owns TV One, LLC (tvone.tv), a television network serving more than 59 million households, offering a broad range of original programming, classic series and movies designed to entertain, inform, and inspire a diverse audience of adult Black viewers. As of January 05, 2024, we owned and/or operated 72 independently formatted, revenue producing broadcast stations (including 57 FM or AM stations, 13 HD stations, and the 2 low power television stations) branded under the tradename "Radio One" in 13 urban markets in the United States . Through its controlling interest in Reach Media, Inc. (blackamericaweb.com), the Company also operates syndicated programming including the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, the Russ Parr Morning Show, and the DL Hughley Show. In addition to its radio and television broadcast assets, Urban One owns iOne Digital (ionedigital.com), our wholly owned digital platform serving the African American community through social content, news, information, and entertainment websites, including its Cassius, Bossip, HipHopWired and MadameNoire digital platforms and brands. Through our national multi-media operations, we provide advertisers with a unique and powerful delivery mechanism to the African American and urban audiences.
Notes:
1 "Broadcast and digital operating income" consists of net (loss) income before depreciation and amortization, corporate selling, general and administrative expenses, stock-based compensation, income taxes, noncontrolling interest in income (loss) of subsidiaries, interest expense, impairment of long-lived assets, other (income) expense, loss (gain) on retirement of debt, gain on sale-leaseback and interest income. Broadcast and digital operating income is not a measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles. Nevertheless, broadcast and digital operating income is a significant measure used by our management to evaluate the operating performance of our core operating segments because broadcast and digital operating income provides helpful information about our results of operations apart from expenses associated with our fixed assets and long-lived intangible assets, income taxes, investments, debt financings and retirements, overhead, stock-based compensation, impairment charges, and asset sales. Our measure of broadcast and digital operating income is similar to industry use of station operating income; however, it reflects our more diverse business and therefore is not completely analogous to "station operating income" or other similarly titled measures used by other companies. Broadcast and digital operating income does not purport to represent operating income or loss, or cash flow from operating activities, as those terms are defined under generally accepted accounting principles, and should not be considered as an alternative to those measurements as an indicator of our performance. A reconciliation of net income (loss) to broadcast and digital operating income has been provided in this release.
2 "Adjusted EBITDA" consists of net income (loss) plus (1) depreciation, amortization, income taxes, interest expense, noncontrolling interest in (loss) income of subsidiaries, impairment of long-lived assets, stock-based compensation, (gain) loss on retirement of debt, gain on sale-leaseback, Employment Agreement and incentive plan award expenses and other compensation, contingent consideration from acquisition, corporate development costs, severance-related costs, cost investment income, less (2) other income and interest income. Net income before interest income, interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization is commonly referred to in our business as "EBITDA." Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA are not measures of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles. However, we believe Adjusted EBITDA is often a useful measure of a company's operating performance and is a significant measure used by our management to evaluate the operating performance of our business because Adjusted EBITDA excludes charges for depreciation, amortization and interest expense that have resulted from our acquisitions and debt financing, our taxes, impairment charges, and gain on retirements of debt. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information about the operating performance of our business, apart from the expenses associated with our fixed assets and long-lived intangible assets or capital structure. EBITDA is frequently used as one of the measures for comparing businesses in the broadcasting industry, although our measure of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, including, but not limited to the fact that our definition includes the results of all four segments (radio broadcasting, Reach Media, digital and cable television). Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA do not purport to represent operating income or cash flow from operating activities, as those terms are defined under generally accepted accounting principles, and should not be considered as alternatives to those measurements as an indicator of our performance. A reconciliation of net income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA has been provided in this release.
3 For the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, Urban One had 47,629,163 and 46,625,484 shares of common stock outstanding on a weighted average basis (basic), respectively. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, Urban One had 47,514,722 and 49,504,238 shares of common stock outstanding on a weighted average basis (basic), respectively.
4 For the three months ended September 31, 2023 and 2022, Urban One had 47,629,163 and 50.206.608 shares of common stock outstanding on a weighted average basis (fully diluted for outstanding stock awards), respectively. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, Urban One had 50,373,714 and 53,171,793 shares of common stock outstanding on a weighted average basis (fully diluted for outstanding stock awards), respectively.
SOURCE Urban One, Inc.