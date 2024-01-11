Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2024) - Resverlogix Corp. (TSX: RVX) ("Resverlogix", "the Company") today announced publication of an article, entitled, "The BET inhibitor apabetalone decreases neuroendothelial proinflammatory activation in vitro and in a mouse model of systemic inflammation," by Dr. Sylwia Wasiak and colleagues, in Translational Neuroscience. This publication marks the 40th peer-reviewed scientific journal article published by Resverlogix researchers on apabetalone's potential therapeutic benefits.

Apabetalone's Publication Record:

Articles on apabetalone have been published in some of the world's most prestigious scientific journals, including: Nature, Science, Cell, the Journal of the American Medical Association, Cardiovascular Diabetology and the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrologists

Resverlogix researchers and our collaborators have published 40 articles on apabetalone in scientific journals, and including work by third-party researchers, there are more than 100 articles on apabetalone in the academic literature

This body of work presents evidence of apabetalone's potential in the treatment of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, post-COVID-19 conditions, chronic kidney disease, and vascular cognitive impairment, as well as rare diseases such as pulmonary arterial hypertension, facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, and Fabry's disease

The publications also cover a wide spectrum of topics from investigations of apabetalone's mechanism of action at a molecular level, to reports on large-scale clinical trials with thousands of participants

"We are very proud of our publication record on apabetalone," said Dr. Ewelina Kulikowski, Chief Scientific Officer at Resverlogix. "Thanks to the dedicated work of our researchers, we have learned an incredible amount about this drug; how it works, why it's safe, and how it can potentially benefit people suffering from chronic disease."

"The depth and breadth of our knowledge of apabetalone is on full display in the forty scientific articles that we have published to date," said Donald McCaffrey, President and CEO at Resverlogix. "We firmly believe that apabetalone will help chronic disease patients, we have published an extraordinary amount of evidence that supports our belief, and we are looking forward to conclusively demonstrating it in our upcoming, Phase 3, cardiovascular disease trial, BETonMACE2."

Highlights from our Latest Publication:

Inflammation in the small blood vessels of the brain is linked to cognitive impairment and decline

Using cultured human brain endothelial cells and monocytes, the authors studied apabetalone's effects on inflammation in these small vessels

They found that apabetalone treatment reduced the production of pro-inflammatory molecules and cell-cell interactions

Their findings were confirmed in a mouse model of brain inflammation, where apabetalone decreased the expression of pro-inflammatory genes

By lessening inflammation in the small blood vessels of the brain, apabetalone may help prevent or treat vascular cognitive impairment

Our latest article is published online HERE.

About Apabetalone

Apabetalone (RVX-208), is a first-in-class, small molecule, therapeutic candidate with an epigenetic mechanism of action. It is a BD2 (bromodomain) selective BET (bromodomain and extra-terminal) inhibitor that works in preventing and treating disease by regulating the expression of disease-causing genes.

Due to the extensive role for BET proteins in the human body, apabetalone can simultaneously target multiple disease-related biological processes representing a new way to treat chronic disease. Apabetalone is the only drug of its class that is well tolerated for chronic administration, with an established safety record across multiple human clinical trials, totaling over 4200 patient-years of safety data.

Cardiology:

Apabetalone is the first therapy of its kind to receive Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the US Food & Drug Administration for a major cardiovascular indication. This followed the ground-breaking findings from its Phase 3 study, BETonMACE, which showed apabetalone may prevent major adverse cardiac events among high-risk cardiovascular disease patients who also have type 2 diabetes mellitus.

About Resverlogix

Founded in 2001, Resverlogix is a Calgary based late-stage biotechnology company and the world leader in epigenetics, with the goal of developing first-in-class therapies for the benefit of patients with chronic disease.

Resverlogix is developing a new class of epigenetic therapies designed to regulate the expression of disease-causing genes. We aim to improve patients' lives by restoring biological functions - altered by serious illnesses such as cardiovascular disease - back to a healthier state.

The Company's clinical program is focused on evaluating the lead epigenetic candidate apabetalone for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, associated comorbidities, and post COVID-19 conditions.

Resverlogix has partnered with EVERSANA, the pioneer of next generation commercial services to the global life sciences industry, to support the rapid commercialization of apabetalone for cardiovascular disease, post COVID-19 conditions, and pulmonary arterial hypertension in Canada and the United States.

Resverlogix common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RVX).

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation, that are not based on historical fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate", "forecasts", and other similar expressions. In particular, this news release includes forward-looking information related to the potential role of apabetalone in the treatment of patients with cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic kidney disease, vascular cognitive impairment, COVID-19, post COVID-19 conditions, pulmonary arterial hypertension, facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, Fabry's disease, associated comorbidities, and other chronic diseases. Our actual results, events or developments could be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We can give no assurance that any of the events or expectations will occur or be realized. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions and risk factors including those discussed in our Annual Information Form and most recent MD&A which are incorporated herein by reference and are available through SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

