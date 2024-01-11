Orthogonal Global Group Debuts Name Change, Announces Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Under Ticker Symbol: KZ2

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2024 / Orthogonal Global Group Inc. ("Orthogonal" or the "Company") (CSE:OGG)(OTC PINK:OGGIF)(FRA:KZ2), a diversified investment company focused on furthering initiatives in the wellness, healthcare, AI, digital ownership, deep tech and fintech spaces, announces that the Company has successfully changed its name to "Orthogonal Global Group Inc." from "Web3 Ventures Inc.".

The Company will begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the new name at the commencement of today's market open on January 11, 2024 under the ticker symbol "OGG".

Further to the Company's news release on January 8, 2024, Orthogonal would like to remind shareholders that no action is required regarding the name change, and all outstanding share certificates will not be affected by the name change and are not to be exchanged.

In conjunction with the name change and ticker change, the Company would also like to announce that its OTC Pink ticker symbol has been updated to "OGGIF".

Orthogonal Global Group Now Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

The Company would also like to announce that it is now available to trade on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the ticker symbol "KZ2".

The largest of Germany's seven stock exchanges, the FSE, operated by the Deutsche Boerse AG, is one of the world's largest international trading centers for securities. Responsible for approximately 90 percent of all securities traded in Germany, the FSE facilitates advanced electronic trading, settlement, and information systems, enabling cross-border trading for international investors.

"Liquidity and transparency are the cornerstones of Orthogonal," said David Nikzad, Orthogonal's CEO and Co-Founder. "Listing on the Frankfurt exchange has been a milestone that we've been eager to achieve since going public. We now have unlocked the opportunity to reach new audiences and investor demographics. Our goal is to keep this momentum going for the rest of 2024, and onward."

The rebrand marks the Company's commitment to advancing the world through accelerated disruption, aligning its vision and values. Orthogonal is the embodiment of innovation, oftentimes through untraditional methods, driven by tangential energy for perpetual progress. Orthogonal explores diverse environments with a fresh perspective to assess opportunities. The Company's investment strategy continues to aim for positive impact and value in wellness, technology, web 3.0, AI, digital ownership, deep tech, and fintech.

Visit Orthogonal Global Group's newly branded website: www.orthoglobalgroup.com.

About Orthogonal Global Group

Orthogonal Global Group is a Utopian Asset Class focused on identifying, incubating, accelerating, and developing world-class projects and applications in wellness, healthcare and the decentralized web. As a diversified investment company, Orthogonal supports founders and entrepreneurs. The Company's core investment pillars are blockchain-based transparency, secured identity, verified communications, and gamification, focusing on early-stage, small, and medium enterprises.

For further information please contact:

Orthogonal Global Group Inc.

David Nikzad

CEO and Co-Founder

Telephone: 1-866-395-6989

Email: investors@ortho.gg

Website: www.orthoglobalgroup.com

