Large-scale PV installations are accelerating while labor shortages prompt the industry to explore alternative strategies for delivering and operating solar plants. Utility-scale solar construction company McCarthy Building Companies, and robotics company OnSight Technology, recently teamed up to test a robotic tool to inspect field components.From pv magazine 12/23-01/24 Grid-scale solar segment growth and increasing labor costs are driving solar site managers to find new ways to expand inspection capabilities while reducing overheads. Solar sites require extensive preventative maintenance to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...