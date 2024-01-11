Dracula Technologies has developed a new indoor technology for its organic photovoltaic (OPV) cells. It designed the tech to replace traditional batteries in connected devices.From pv magazine France Dracula Technologies has announced a new application for its OPV cells. The French OPV specialist is presenting a device at the CES 2024 show this week that integrates the production of solar energy from mini-OPV modules and a storage device based on a flexible film. The new product is designed to increase the autonomy of connected electronic devices The "LayerVault" solution is designed to replace ...

