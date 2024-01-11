VECT-HORUS, a biotechnology company that designs and develops vectors that facilitate the targeted delivery of therapeutic molecules and imaging agents, today announced the appointment Pr. Xavier Declèves to its scientific advisory board (SAB).

Pr. Declèves is currently Research Vice-Dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy of Paris. He is clinical pharmacologist and head of the Department of Pharmacology and Toxicology at Cochin University-Hospital. He is the team leader of the research team "The Blood-Brain Barrier in Brain Pathophysiology and Therapy" dedicated to brain barriers and their role in the variability of PKPD relationships of small and large molecules targeting the CNS. He has made contributions in preclinical and clinical pharmacokinetics and drug transporters at tissue barriers including the intestinal and blood-brain barriers (BBB), and CNS drug delivery strategies. He is author of more than one hundred peer-reviewed articles.

Jean-Manuel Péan, Chief Scientific Officer of Vect-Horus commented, "We are pleased to welcome Xavier in our SAB. His deep knowledge in Blood/CNS interface and his track record in various pharmacokinetics modeling approaches will add significant BBB experience to our board and will be invaluable to Vect-Horus as we continue to expand our VECTRans® technology with the development of new vectors that cross the BBB to target the brain."

With the addition of Pr. Declèves, our SAB now has a tremendous level of scientific expertise that will be instrumental in advancing our technology and programs. We look forward to working with Pr. Declèves to untap the potential of our technology in the development of differentiated CNS treatments said Alexandre Tokay, CEO and co-founder of Vect-Horus.

I'm delighted to join the Vect-Horus Advisory Board and share my expertise and ideas around targeting technologies dedicated to modern therapeutic modalities commented Xavier Declèves.

About VECT-HORUS

VECT-HORUS develops vectors that facilitate targeting of therapeutic or imaging agents to organs. VECT-HORUS combines these different agents to its vectors that specifically target various receptors, allowing these agents to cross natural barriers, which limit their access to their targets. The proof of concept of the technology has already been established in animal models using different vectorized molecules. Created in 2005, VECT-HORUS is a spin-off of the Institute for Neurophysiopathology (UMR7051, CNRS and Aix Marseille University), that was headed by Dr Michel Khrestchatisky, co-founder. To learn more VECT-HORUS, visit www.vect-horus.com.

