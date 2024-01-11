Bitci, a leading cryptocurrency exchange in Turkey, and XDEFI, the pioneering multichain cryptocurrency wallet, today announced a partnership that will empower Bitci users to seamlessly navigate DeFi and Web3 applications.

The partnership will enable Bitci users to access decentralised applications across more than 200 blockchains via the XDEFI Wallet, swap tokens across different networks, transfer funds between exchanges and wallets, and securely store Bitcicoins on Bitcichain. For a limited period, all Bitci users that install the XDEFI Wallet via the integration will receive an airdrop in $XDEFI tokens. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Emile Dubié, CEO of XDEFI, said: "We are proud to partner with Bitci to bring the XDEFI wallet and exchange systems to their global user base. This partnership will enable Bitci users to securely access decentralised applications across every major blockchain. As demand for streamlined, secure access to Web3 and DeFi continues to increase, we are excited about building out our offering and partnerships in the months and years to come."

Ahmet Onur Yeygünm, CEO of Bitci, commented: "Our team at Bitci is always striving to provide the best experience for our users. A growing number of on-chain transactions are being made by users and we are proud to partner with XDEFI to bring the full potential of DeFi and Web3 to our community."

About Bitci

Bitci, which has been operating in the field of buying-selling, transfer and storage of cryptocurrencies since 2018, is Turkey's third largest cryptocurrency exchange according to CoinGecko data. Bitci, one of Turkey's fastest developing digital asset platforms, increased its market share from 0.9% in 2022 to 12% in 2023, and is integrated into Turkey's stock exchange. With Bitcichain, the first blockchain network in Turkey, it enables companies and institutions to adopt blockchain. Bitci is spurring the development of cryptocurrency markets with products such as Bitcicoin and Global Fan Token.

www.bitci.com/

About XDEFI

XDEFI is a pioneering multichain cryptocurrency wallet with 200,000+ active users. XDEFI users have access to every application, asset, and NFT across major blockchain ecosystems such as Ethereum, Bitcoin, THORChain, Cosmos, Solana, and NEAR. In the 90 days through December 15, 2023, $182 million in swap volume was processed in XDEFI swaps.

www.xdefi.io/

