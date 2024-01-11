Learning Pool introduces market-leading Digital Adoption Platform functionality to its customers

Learning Pool, the leading learning technology company, today announced its acquisition of OnScreen, a Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) company that simplifies how people interact with technology. The company's flagship product, OnScreen, will join Learning Pool's enterprise portfolio to bring market-leading DAP functionality to its customers and support a smarter way to onboard employees. OnScreen provides guided tutorials, contextual help, and automated workflows to ensure employees successfully adopt new digital tools and processes. As part of its onboarding pillar, OnScreen will enable Learning Pool customers to better support their employees as they learn new software and applications.

In an era of relentless digital transformation, businesses are navigating a rapidly evolving landscape marked by the adoption of new software and technologies. Every moment that an employee spends on learning new software detracts from their capacity to contribute value to their organization. Nearly 90% of HR leaders say simplifying work through technology is important but despite that, nearly 66% of employees admit to rarely fully adopting new software introduced by their employers. DAPs combat that by playing a pivotal role in enhancing digital literacy, simplifying tasks, and bridging the software adoption gap with learning in the workflow-helping accelerate the pace and success of digital transformation so businesses can remain competitive.

With the acquisition of OnScreen, Learning Pool offers its customers the ability to train their employees quicker on multiple applications. With OnScreen, Learning Pool can address common training and onboarding issues that accompany digital transformation efforts via in-app guides proven to increase productivity by 300% and reduce training time by 55%. The contextual, step-by-step walkthroughs are compatible with SAP or any other web-based application and are delivered without ever leaving the application, providing support exactly at the user's moment of need.

"Businesses make considerable investments in software and technology to run operations but are consistently faced with widespread underutilization and adoption challenges," said Ben Betts, CEO of Learning Pool. "This deal combats that challenge with proper training that onboards employees and drives continuous performance. This acquisition reinforces our commitment to helping companies lean into the power of learning to advance their organization. We are thrilled to welcome the OnScreen team to the Learning Pool family."

"Since our founding, OnScreen has put our customers at the forefront of everything we do," said Marc Rouhana, CEO of OnScreen. "Learning Pool's mission and values align with ours, and we are very proud to enter this next chapter together and bring our leading DAP solution to enterprises across the globe."

The financial terms of the deal are not being disclosed.

