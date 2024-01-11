New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2024) - Insurance Hour, hosted by the renowned insurance expert Karl Susman, is set to demystify the complexities of insurance for everyday consumers as the show is now broadcasting across California on multiple radio stations and is also available on YouTube and various podcast platforms. In an era where climate change and technological advancements are drastically reshaping the insurance industry, Californians now have a new beacon of guidance.

The program addresses critical questions about the impact of climate change on insurance costs, reasons behind premiums, and offers pragmatic advice for those grappling with expensive auto insurance.

Broadcasting on stations such as KMET 1490AM, KSTE 650AM, KZSB 1290AM, KALZ 1400AM, and KFIV 1360AM, the show's reach is extensive. Additionally, its presence on digital platforms caters to the modern audience's preference for on-demand content. Karl Susman's unique approach, which involves a question-and-answer format and live Q&A sessions on YouTube, makes the program not only informative but also highly interactive.

Karl Susman, with over thirty years of experience in the insurance industry, is more than a host. He is an agency owner, an expert witness, and a media pundit known for his appearances on major networks. His expertise and ability to break down complex insurance issues into digestible information make the show an invaluable tool for the everyday consumer.

What sets Insurance Hour apart is not just the expertise of Karl Susman but also his active engagement in shaping new laws and regulations by frequently consulting with elected officials. This proactive approach ensures that the show stays at the forefront of the latest developments in the insurance sector.

In a time where AI is starting to influence insurance underwriting, pricing, and claims, having a reliable source to address personal insurance queries is essential. Insurance Hour is not just a program; its a crucial educational resource that empowers listeners to make informed decisions about their insurance needs.

