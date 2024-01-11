Two of the Largest K-12 School Districts in Texas and South Carolina Move to Softdocs for Document and Process Automation

Katy Independent School District (TX) and Richland One (SC) Join Softdocs' Rapidly Expanding Client Community

COLUMBIA, SC / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2024 / Softdocs, the process automation and document management platform for schools, states, and cities, announced today two of the largest public school districts in Texas and South Carolina have become Softdocs clients.

Katy Independent School District in Texas and Richland One in South Carolina will use the Softdocs platform, including document management, electronic forms, workflows, and signatures, to digitize and automate multiple processes across their respective districts.

Katy ISD is the fifth largest school district in Texas and Richland One is the tenth largest school district in South Carolina. Educating a combined total of more than 110,000 students, these two districts join the hundreds of other K-12 schools and charter management organizations using Softdocs to improve operations in HR, business and finance, and student services.

In its initial implementation, Katy ISD will automate processes related to student registration and student records. As part of the initial rollout, Katy district staff will be able to capture documents directly from email, securely storing them in the Softdocs platform and streamlining how files and data are managed. The district expects to grow to 107,000 students by 2032.

Richland One will initially automate its legal department and digital requisitions processes, including software and hardware. As part of its deployment, the district is migrating up to one million documents from a legacy document management system to Softdocs' secure, cloud-based content repository, making the files fully secure, searchable, and accessible based on job permissions.

"Richland One had a system in place for routing legal documents, but it still required staff to email and print copies of documents, sending documents that require signatures through email and district mail that cannot be tracked, and storing documents in various locations," said Dr. Candice L. Coppock, Executive Director of Information Technology at Richland One. "We are very excited about working with Softdocs to create electronic forms and workflows to digitize our processes so our staff will be more efficient and have more time to focus on the work of supporting student achievement."

"School districts across the country are facing several challenges. Hiring and retaining teachers in a tough job climate, supporting student safety while ensuring high-quality student outcomes, and combatting cybersecurity threats are the main issues administrations are grappling with," said Gary Young, SVP of Sales and Client Success at Softdocs. "Katy ISD and Richland One are among the vanguard of large school districts making the move to secure, cloud-based document and process automation to support their strategic objectives. What they are deploying is on the roadmap of every large school district in the country."

About Softdocs

Softdocs provides process automation and document management solutions to schools, states, counties and cities. Our solutions enable colleges, universities, K-12 school districts, and state and municipal governments to improve how they serve people, create new efficiencies, and enable the future of work. Softdocs solutions are used by nearly one thousand organizations across the U.S.

