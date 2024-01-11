Orange County Bancorp, Inc.: Orange Bank & Trust Promotes Chief Financial Officer, Michael Lesler, to Executive Vice President

MIDDLETOWN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2024 / Orange Bank & Trust Company (the "Bank"), the banking subsidiary of Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq:OBT), is pleased to announce the promotion of Chief Financial Officer, Michael Lesler, to Executive Vice President. Joining the bank in November 2021 as SVP, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer, he was promoted to Chief Financial Officer in March 2023.

"This well-deserved promotion follows the consistent success of Michael's work. He continues to demonstrate a great capability on all financial related fronts, both internally in management and externally to the Bank's regulators, the Board of Directors and to investors and bank analysts," said Michael Gilfeather, President and CEO of Orange Bank & Trust Company. "We are grateful for his tireless commitment, sound judgement and steadfast leadership and congratulate him on this recent promotion."

Lesler joined the Bank with over 20 years in the banking industry. He served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for BCB Bank and prior to that, he served in the same position at Clifton Savings Bank. He also held various executive level positions at Bank of New Jersey, where he served for 11 years.

"I am honored to take on this expanded role alongside this talented and accomplished management team." said Lesler. "Orange Bank has been a leader in delivering innovative banking solutions combined with extraordinary personal service for clients, and I couldn't be more optimistic about the opportunity in front of us."

Michael is active in the community and the banking industry. He is a Board member of the Garnet Health Foundation and is a trustee of his local Boys & Girls Club. He has previously served on the boards of the Clifton High School Booster Club, the DePaul Catholic Booster Club and the Clifton Little League. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Rutgers University and is a member of the New York State Society of CPAs.

About Orange Bank & Trust Company

Orange Bank & Trust Company (NASDAQ: OBT) is the Hudson Valley's premier financial institution focusing on commercial lending, business banking, and wealth management services. For more than 131 years, Orange Bank & Trust Company has been an economic engine of the community, managing more than $2.5 billion in assets and playing a vital role in increasing opportunities for local businesses, creating jobs for generations of residents, spurring region-defining developments, and maximizing investments to neighborhood-serving non-profits.

