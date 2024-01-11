Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2024) - Northern Graphite Corporation (TSXV: NGC) (OTCQB: NGPHF) (FSE: 0NG) (XSTU: 0NG) (the "Company" or "Northern") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Samantha Espley to its Board of Directors.

A recipient of numerous professional awards across her career, including the Governor General's Gold Medal, Mining Trailblazer Award, Ms. Espley is a visionary business executive with 34 years of mining industry experience in corporate strategy, operations, and capital projects, and a leader in health and safety, diversity and inclusion, and sustainability. She is an independent board member of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., a board member and Industry Chair with the Canadian Academy of Engineering, and past President of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum. She is a Senior Advisor at Stantec and author of The Whole Mine approach as a core platform for engineering work and guiding safe, sustainable, and engaging mining practises. She is a licensed professional engineer with degrees from the University of Toronto and Laurentian University.

"We are proud to welcome Samantha to our Board and look forward to her bringing her extensive experience to bear on our Company as we continue to build a leading, integrated, mine-to-market company serving the energy transition," said Northern Graphite Chief Executive Officer Hugues Jacquemin. "Samantha has a history of making transformation happen over the course of her work with some of the world's most important mining companies and we are honored to have her join our team."

In connection with her appointment as a director of the Company, the Company has granted Ms. Espley a total of 400,000 stock options under the Company's amended and restated stock option plan, which have an exercise price of $0.55 per share, an exercise period of five years and which vest immediately upon grant.

About Northern Graphite

Northern, the only graphite producing company in North America, is a Canadian, TSX Venture Exchange listed company that is focused on becoming a world leader in producing natural graphite and upgrading it into high-value products critical to the green economy, including anode material for lithium-ion batteries/EVs, fuel cells and graphene, as well as advanced industrial technologies.

Northern owns and operates the Lac des Iles graphite mine in Quebec and expects to become the third-largest natural graphite producer outside of China when its Namibian operations come back online. The Company also has the large-scale Bissett Creek project in Ontario, and substantial additional measured and indicated resources in Namibia and the Mousseau property in Quebec, which are expected to be sources of continued production growth in the future. All projects have "battery quality" graphite and are located close to infrastructure in politically stable jurisdictions.

