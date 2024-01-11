Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2024) - Highrock Resources Ltd. (CSE: HRK) (the "Company" or "Highrock") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Derrick Dao, P. Eng as the Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company effective the date hereof. Concurrent with Mr. Dao's appointment, Mr. Anthony Roodenburg has resigned as the Chief Executive Officer, however, Mr. Roodenburg remains on as the President of the Company and as a director.

In addition to being a successful entrepreneur and founder of several high growth companies, Mr. Dao has extensive transactional experience as part of the natural resource teams at J.P. Morgan, Rystad Energy and McDaniel.

Commenting on the change, Anthony Roodenburg, outgoing CEO, stated: "Derrick is transaction oriented and brings that experience and drive to Highrock. This skillset will be invaluable, as we roll out our plans for growth in North America."

Regarding his appointment, Mr. Dao notes: "Anthony and I share the view that, while capital markets may be challenging for resource companies, this has created a unique, and possibly generational, opportunity to secure a portfolio of Critical Mineral and energy transition assets.

I am particularly attracted to the extremely small float and clean capital structure at Highrock. This provides a solid foundation for acquisitions without the burden of legacy assets.

As newly appointed CEO of Highrock, I am excited to have the opportunity to help drive this early growth."

Ms. Nancy Kawazoe has resigned as a director of the Company.

About Highrock

Highrock Resources Ltd. is preparing for a low carbon future. The company is engaged in the business of acquiring and advancing Critical Mineral assets in North America, in anticipation of increased global demand and prices.

For further information, please contact:

Derrick Dao

Chief Executive Officer

437-677-5075

