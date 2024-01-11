Austrian PV Technology Platform Vice Chair Hubert Fechner tells pv magazine that he is confident that more than 2 GW of solar capacity was installed in Austria last year - and the figure could be as high as 2.5 GW.More than 2 GW of solar was installed in Austria in 2023, according to Austrian PV analyst Hubert Fechner. The vice chair of the Austrian PV Technology Platform, a PV manufacturing and research association, told pv magazine he does not have official data confirming the exact figure, but feedback from grid operators suggests the threshold has been exceeded. "If we will end up at 2.2 [GW] ...

