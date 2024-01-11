Logicbroker Acquires Cortina; Expanding Comprehensive Marketplace & Dropship Solutions

CHICAGO, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Logicbroker, a leading provider of multi-vendor commerce SaaS solutions and a portfolio company of K1 Investment Management, is pleased to announce that it has acquired Cortina, an emerging leader of marketplace and dropship solutions.

Cortina has developed advanced marketplace connections with Shopify, Squarespace, and WooCommerce, speeding up the retailer onboarding process, and has also built a valued customer and supplier network of over 1,500 brands. The Cortina network will be an invaluable asset to Logicbroker's current and future customers. In addition, their advanced vendor and product discovery tools, combined with their notification, billing, and bundling systems will be integrated into the Logicbroker portal for the combined customer base.

"We could not be more pleased to welcome the Cortina team and their clients to Logicbroker," said Logicbroker CEO Justin Hartanov. "Cortina has made a name for itself in our industry by building an incredible Multi-Vendor Commerce offering in a short amount of time. Their technology platform is modern and robust, and we look forward to combining their powerful functionality as well as their network of prestigious brands into the Logicbroker ecosystem."

"We are excited to get started with Logicbroker and bring more retailers and brands into a truly modern age of commerce," said Cortina CEO and Co-Founder Keith George. "Cortina's main focus over the last several years has been to help solve marketplace issues when dealing with hundreds of brands, thousands of SKUs, and millions of dollars in GMV. Joining the Logicbroker network is the next step in our evolution."

"We are thrilled to join an industry leading solution and help continue to innovate for our customers and the industry," Cortina Co-Founder Brooke Cundiff said. "Logicbroker's Multi-Vendor Commerce Platform is unique in that it remains nimble and scalable. Together we will create an unmatched multi-vendor commerce experience for our clients."

Cortina's exceptional customer-centric team, its advanced connections and features, and its innovative vendor and product discovery capabilities led to its recognition as an up-and-coming tech partner in McFadyen Digital's Marketplace Suite Spot Report in 2023. Cortina's solutions have helped several namesake fashion brands including Poosh, Loveseen, and Atrio, and will expand Logicbroker's current offerings for even more comprehensive marketplace and dropship solutions.

With combined expertise and unwavering commitment to innovation, Logicbroker is poised to redefine the boundaries of what's possible in multi-vendor commerce.

About Cortina

Cortina's Founding Team has 75+ years of dropship and retail experience from their time at Gap, Saks Fifth Avenue, GILT Groupe, and CoEdition - the 100% drop ship and marketplace solutions they built from the ground up in 2017. Cortina gives retailers total control over negotiations with their supplying partners and options for merchandising products on their websites, while connecting with all critical elements of both retailers and their partners' tech stacks. Cortina operates in the background keeping product images, descriptions, pricing, inventory, payments, and returns all in line.

About Logicbroker

Logicbroker is a premier dropship and marketplace automation platform that seamlessly connects trading partners regardless of integration types. Our modern solutions empower retailers and brands to take control of their customer experience by harnessing and analyzing vital first-party data, reducing inventory risk, and curating their expanded assortment. By improving the visibility into our client's commerce programs, Logicbroker is able to better position retailers and brands for transformative growth.

As business needs and demand shift, Logicbroker provides the ability to quickly switch suppliers and product fulfillment between 3P to 1P and responsibly find new sources of inventory that uphold your brand integrity and meet your delivery promise. We work with mid-market and Enterprise manufacturers and retailers across a number of verticals including Health & Wellness, Home Improvement, Consumer Electronics, Toys & Babies, and Consumer Packaged Goods and service brands such as Samsung, Victoria's Secret, The Vitamin Shoppe, Walgreens, Ace Hardware, and BBQGuys.

Contact: Becca McCarthy, 203-929-7633, marketing@logicbroker.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1890789/Logicbroker_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/logicbroker-acquires-cortina-expanding-comprehensive-marketplace--dropship-solutions-302032753.html