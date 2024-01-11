Expo City Dubai Joins Forces With EcoVadis To Assess Sustainability Risks and Improve Performance of Its Supply Chain

DUBAI, UAE, PARIS, FRANCE and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2024 / Expo City Dubai, the legacy site of Expo 2020 Dubai and the venue of the recent COP28 climate summit, has partnered with EcoVadis to assess and improve the sustainability performance of its supply chain. The announcement reflects a commitment to best practice in the field of sustainable procurement, as Expo City Dubai continues to serve as a blueprint for sustainable urban living and a people-centric city of the future.

In addition to creating efficiencies for suppliers in the onboarding, assessment, transparency and improvement processes, collaboration across EcoVadis' global platform unlocks powerful insights and analytics that help network members accelerate on their sustainability journeys. These capabilities enhance visibility across the supply chain's sustainability performance, resulting in a positive message toward the supplier community and providing clear direction to enable targeted improvement.

Using a holistic ratings methodology, EcoVadis rates companies' sustainability performance on a scale of 0 to 100. The rating covers 21 sustainability criteria that are grouped into four themes based on international standards: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. With each rating and improvement cycle, they build resilience, enhance value creation, and drive positive impacts for the planet and society.

EcoVadis will provide Expo City Dubai with aggregated performance reports, as well as individual supplier reports (the "Scorecard"). Suppliers will get a clear understanding of their company's sustainability performance with ratings on each of the four themes, including details of strengths and areas for improvement.

The benefits of the ESG assessment to the suppliers are:

Suppliers compare their company's sustainability performance against industry and regional benchmarks

Suppliers share their company's sustainability performance with multiple clients through the EcoVadis platform

Suppliers take and demonstrate action on improvement areas and collaborate with their clients using the Corrective Action Plan feature

Suppliers embark on a continuous improvement journey with annual reassessments of sustainability performance and update their network of the reassessments

"Given the broad range and scope of infrastructure and services offered by Expo City Dubai, they have a tremendous opportunity to drive positive change by engaging their value chain partners through sustainable procurement and set an example for the MENA region. We are glad to be supporting them in assessing and improving supplier practices and outcomes across all the industries they touch - from hospitality, to construction, to transportation, and beyond." said Richard Eyram, CCO of Ecovadis.

"At Expo City Dubai, we embrace sustainable best practice and believe in creating value for all stakeholders including customers, suppliers, employees, and the broader community. Partnering with EcoVadis will help us to better integrate sustainability into our partners selection decision-making process and in implementing our Sustainable Procurement strategy more broadly." said Anis Tabka, Senior Vice President - Procurement and Contracts, Expo City Dubai.

Matt Brown, Chief Sustainability Officer, Expo City Dubai, said: "Expo City Dubai is committed to maximising its social, environmental, and economic impact, and we continue to work along the length of our supply chain to ensure sustainable best practice is adhered to. The agreement with EcoVadis is an important step in our roadmap towards achieving net zero by 2050 and a strong example of the purposeful efforts we are making to address climate change and other sustainability challenges."

About Expo City Dubai

An inclusive, innovation-driven, people-centric city of the future and one of five hubs on the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, Expo City Dubai is committed to maximising its positive social, environmental and economic impact.

The legacy of Expo 2020 Dubai, Expo City Dubai connects businesses, government, organisations, educational institutions, residents and visitors, working together to drive progress and create a better, more equitable, more sustainable future for all.

Discover Expo City Dubai | The Human-centric City of the Future

Press Contact: Anis Tabka, Senior Vice President- Procurement and Contracts

About EcoVadis: EcoVadis is a purpose-driven company whose mission is to provide the world's most trusted business sustainability ratings. Businesses of all sizes rely on EcoVadis to comply with ESG regulations, reduce scope 3 emissions, monitor and improve the sustainability performance of their business and trading partners. Its expert intelligence, evidence-based ratings, actionable scorecards and benchmarks guide an improvement journey for environmental, social and ethical practices across 200 industry categories and 175 countries. Industry leaders such as Johnson & Johnson, L'Oréal, Unilever, LVMH, Bridgestone, BASF and JPMorgan are among the 125,000 businesses that collaborate with EcoVadis to drive resilience, sustainable growth and positive impact worldwide. Learn more on ecovadis.com, Twitter or LinkedIn. For solution information, contact: Antoine Martin-Regniault, Regional lead for MEA, amartinregniault@ecovadis.com

Press contact for EcoVadis: Corporate Ink

617-969-9192, ecovadis@corporateink.com





View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from EcoVadis on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: EcoVadis

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ecovadis

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: EcoVadis

View the original press release on accesswire.com