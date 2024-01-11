Go-LIVEs, signings, and milestones achieved in Africa, Asia, Australia, and Europe

MEDITECH expanded its global presence in 2023 as a record number of international customers signed for Expanse, the mobile, web-based EMR. In addition to the new signings, several international customers also went LIVE with Expanse last year.

"The international demand for Expanse has never been greater," said MEDITECH Director Gina Kerley. "Globally, many hospitals are still using paper or a combination of outdated systems for documentation and are eager to experience the same significant benefits of digital transformation experienced by other organisations that have gone live with Expanse."

MEDITECH signed the highest number of international customers to Expanse since the platform's introduction. These signings include:

Aga Khan Health Services, East Africa(AKHS, EA): The not-for-profit healthcare system will implement Expanse at the hospitals in Aga Khan Health Services Tanzania and Aga Khan Health Services Kenya, and all outreach health clinics, forming a comprehensive network of healthcare services. AKHS, EA is focused on providing patient-centric care and selected Expanse to improve care coordination among care teams and deliver better patient outcomes.

Blackrock Health GroupOne of Ireland's leading private hospital groups announced it will implement Expanse across its four locations as part of its digital transformation programme. Combined with a new digital engagement platform, the EPR will connect patient data for the 325,000 patients it treats annually. Blackrock Health Group looks forward to leveraging Expanse to enhance clinical care and improve patient safety, while also reducing the administration burden and freeing up more time for clinicians to focus on patient care.

Bon Secours Health System Ireland's largest independent hospital group selected MEDITECH Expanse as the foundation of its clinical transformation project and 2025 Strategic Plan. The EHR will replace the current combination of multiple systems and paper documentation, seamlessly integrating care between clinics, specialties, and the system's five hospitals.

St Vincent's Health Australia Private Hospitals The internationally acclaimed network of private hospitals selected MEDITECH Expanse as its Foundation EHR. The nation's largest not-for-profit health and aged care provider will deploy the Expanse clinical solution across its 10 private hospitals to support patient-centred care.

In 2023, several international customers also went live with Expanse, including:

Liverpool Women's NHS Foundation TrustThe first Trust live with Expanse in the UK implemented the EPR as part of its digital strategy for improved patient care and efficiency. The system serves as the organisation's digital front door so providers can access and update important patient information all in one place.

Aga Khan University Hospital, Nairobi: Part of Aga Khan University's global digitisation project, the EHR system was implemented to enhance care delivery and support research efforts. Patients now have electronic access to their health records through the patient portal, which enables them to view their personal information and appointments, access test results, and track immunizations.

Farrer Park Hospital: A leader in leveraging advanced technology to provide exceptional patient care and services, Farrer Park Hospital in Singapore is the first hospital in Asia to implement Expanse. The organisation plans to continue to optimise the platform to maximise efficiencies and enhance provider and patient experiences.

Kerley is confident that momentum for Expanse will continue into 2024 as more international sites prepare to go live.

"Each customer that goes live is another proof point that Expanse is having a global impact," she explains. "Many of the health systems we serve are in dire need of a platform designed to enable safer, more integrated care, improve the patient experience, and increase efficiencies for an understaffed workforce. I'm proud to see Expanse deliver on these needs for health systems of all sizes and profiles across the globe."

