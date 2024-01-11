New Mirakl and Shopify Partnership Opens Pathways for Rapid Commerce Growth and Scale

Collaboration empowers enterprises to achieve more scalable, profitable growth through marketplace and commerce platforms

PARIS, FRANCE and BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2024 / Mirakl, the pioneering and leading SaaS solution to empower businesses in their digital transformation through platform innovation, and Shopify, a provider of essential internet infrastructure for commerce, today announced a new partnership to accelerate commerce growth for enterprises. The new collaboration will connect businesses on Shopify to the Mirakl Platform, making it possible to quickly launch and grow marketplace sales using Mirakl's comprehensive suite of AI-powered platform solutions.

This new partnership will allow retailers to run enterprise commerce on Shopify and easily operate a marketplace with Mirakl. Shopify merchants will be able to expand their commerce businesses, both by selling through Mirakl-powered marketplace platforms and by launching their own enterprise marketplace platforms - reducing technical debt, accelerating time to market and increasing total addressable market.

Seamless opportunities and efficiencies for eCommerce retailers

Through the new partnership, global enterprises that run their businesses on Shopify can easily add marketplace sellers into their operations using the Mirakl Platform, creating more scalable, profitable opportunities by introducing an expanded assortment of products from third-party vendors.

Shopify's merchants will also be able to expand their reach and buyer opportunities globally, selling products on hundreds of Mirakl-powered marketplace platforms by installing the Mirakl App in the Shopify App Store. The new app, available soon, will offer a seamless integration between the Shopify interface and Mirakl-powered platforms - simplifying management and operations, while also ensuring efficient consolidation of sales data. In addition, this new integration will lead to a wider audience of high-quality sellers for hundreds of marketplace platforms powered by Mirakl, enabling plug-and-play seller networks through Mirakl Connect.

"Nothing is more important to us than empowering all enterprise businesses to meet their customers wherever they are, which together with Mirakl is exactly what we're continuing to do, enabling them to sell across even more channels than ever before," said Bobby Morrison, chief revenue officer at Shopify. "Strategic partnerships such as this with Mirakl, show just how Shopify is transforming enterprise commerce and building new commercial capabilities to make commerce better for everyone."

Powerful combination of eCommerce technologies

Shopify provides the most scaled infrastructure for retail, B2B, and direct-to-consumer businesses across 175 countries worldwide, and powers around 10% of all U.S. ecommerce. Mirakl's suite of solutions is trusted by 450+ leading global businesses across both retail and B2B industries, powering billions of dollars in gross merchandise value on an annual basis.

"Through this groundbreaking partnership between Shopify and Mirakl, we are ushering in a new era of eCommerce innovation," said Adrien Nussenbaum, co-founder and co-CEO, Mirakl "Combining Shopify's leading all-in-one commerce platform with Mirakl's best of breed AI-powered marketplace and dropship technology, we're empowering businesses to expand their reach and grow faster in a fast-changing digital market. From the world's biggest brands, retailers and distributors to the next generation of disruptors, launching a new marketplace is made easier than ever."

To discover how Shopify supports millions of businesses across 175 countries around the world, visit www.shopify.com.

To learn more about the brands disrupting their industries with digital marketplaces, visit the Mirakl website.

About Shopify

Shopify is the leading global commerce company that provides essential internet infrastructure for commerce, offering trusted tools to start, scale, market, and run a retail business of any size. Shopify makes commerce better for everyone with a platform and services that are engineered for speed, customization, reliability, and security, while delivering a better shopping experience for consumers online, in store and everywhere in between. Shopify powers millions of businesses in more than 175 countries and is trusted by brands such as Mattel, Gymshark, Heinz, FTD, Netflix, Kylie Cosmetics, SKIMS, Supreme, and many more. For more information, visit www.shopify.com.

About Mirakl

Mirakl is the global leader in platform business innovation. Mirakl's suite of solutions provides enterprises with a transformative way to drive significant growth and efficiency in their online business. Since 2012, Mirakl has been pioneering the platform economy, empowering retail and B2B enterprises with the most advanced, secure and scalable technology to digitize and expand product assortment through marketplace and dropship, improve efficiency in supplier catalog management and payments, personalize shopping experiences, and boost profits through retail media. Mirakl is trusted by 400+ industry-leading businesses worldwide including Macy's, Decathlon, Kroger, Airbus, Toyota Material Handling, and Sonepar. For more information: www.mirakl.com

