Aramark Volunteers Shine During Season of Giving

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2024 / Aramark

Aramark volunteers around the world give their time and talent to their local communities throughout the year, but their generosity showed no limits during the 2023 season of giving. With more than 90 volunteer projects happening from November to December, we're highlighting some of the projects where our volunteers truly shined in support of their local communities.

"Every year, I'm in awe of hospitality and selflessness our volunteers exhibit during the holiday season. In a time when they're faced with end of year deadlines, responsibilities to their families, and so much more, they find it within themselves to dig a little bit deeper to find time to give back to those that need it most," said Jami Leveen, VP of Community Partnerships at Aramark. "These volunteers live Aramark's mission each day, and I thank them for continuing to do great things for our people, our partners, and our communities."

Supporting Food Pantries at Their Busiest Time

The Sunshine Hub of Aramark's women's focused employee resource group (ERG), EMPOWER, joined with Feeding Tampa Bay at Tampa Convention Center for an incredible dual-team bonding and volunteer project. Sunshine Hub members also joined colleagues from across the state for a "Holiday Day of Service" at Feeding South Florida, where they sorted, packed, and shipped 15,000 pounds of food, enough food for 12,500 meals.

"Our EMPOWER ERG hosts volunteer projects and partners with Aramark's South Florida Star Team throughout the year, but supporting local food pantries during the holidays is especially meaningful to members because it provides the extra hands required to support the increase in need. It also gives our volunteers the chance to connect with one another and work together on one final project before the start of the New Year. It's amazing to see the collaboration between all our lines of business to support the community," said Linda DeMaria, General Manager and EMPOWER Sunshine Hub Leader.

A team of volunteers from Aramark's Austin Star Team provided holiday meals and led activities with senior residents of Foundation Communities, a local nonprofit which empowers residents and neighbors to achieve educational success, financial stability, and healthier lifestyles. The volunteers prepared and served holiday breakfast to 50 senior residents, and facilitated games and holiday activities, including BINGO.

The Miami Star Team collected nearly 500 pounds of food and toys to support Kids In Distress (KID, Inc.), a shelter for the youngest victims of child abuse in the greater Fort Lauderdale area.

"Our experience with Aramark volunteers was outstanding. There was great communication and volunteers went above and beyond for the children and families we serve," said Yolanda Watson-Brown, Donor Engagement & Database Manager, KID, Inc.

Bringing Joy Through Holiday Meal Service

Throughout the month, volunteers from Aramark's interfaith ERG, Synergy, and members from Aramark's Corporate Affairs team visited Philadelphia's Broad Street Ministry, an organization that helps Philadelphians living in deep poverty stabilize their lives through a variety of social services, to serve lunch, sort mail, and assemble hygiene kits for guests.

In Toronto, Canada, volunteers distributed 50 cases of soup and provided 200 meals for the food program at Working Women Centre, as part of Aramark's year-round support providing "Wellness Wednesday" lunches.

Aramark's Boston volunteers worked alongside Community Servings' kitchen staff to help prepare and package medically tailored meal kits for chronically and critically ill individuals and their families, while employees from across the region collected over 100 toys for Toys for Tots and 500 pounds of healthy food.

Collecting Toys and Warm Weather Items

The Aramark Philadelphia Star Team hosted a holiday wrapping party at Aramark headquarters, where volunteers wrapped holiday gifts that were donated to local families. The group also hosted a Holiday Donation Drive to bring joy to local families. Over 800 toys and comfort items were collected and donated to four Philadelphia community-based nonprofit organizations.

Volunteers in Alberta, Canada, collected dozens of toys and comfort items to fulfill wish lists for students from Hull Services.

Following a leadership retreat to LEGOLAND, Aramark employees donated LEGO kits to support law enforcement families through the Casey Doolin Memorial Fund. The fund aids law enforcement families, siblings, and caregivers with children who have cancer or other life-threatening illnesses. dozens of boxes of LEGOS will be distributed to patients at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP).

Giving Back to Those Who Serve

Aramark is proud to employ service members, veterans, and military spouses in a wide variety of roles and positions across the company. Aramark also works with a network of organizations to help attract and engage military-connected talent with a passion for service. These connections provide Aramark volunteers with a great opportunity to give back to those that serve. Read about the work volunteers did for this community during the holiday season.

"Serving others is a cornerstone of Aramark's hospitality culture and the holiday season provides an incredible opportunity for our employees to come together to support the causes that mean the most to them," said Abigail Charpentier, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Aramark. "It's become a tradition for me and my family to participate in the Wreaths Across America event. It is rewarding to see our dedicated volunteers return to the projects they hold near and dear to their hearts, to make a difference in their communities."





View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Aramark on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Aramark

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/aramark

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Aramark

View the original press release on accesswire.com