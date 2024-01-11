Sparking the Future of Fire Safety: Sparx Holdings Group, Inc. Hits Milestone in Smart Sprinkler System Development through Advanced Communication Testing

CRANSTON, RI / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2024 / Sparx Holdings Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:SHGI), a fire protection technology company, is on the cusp of completing its full, initial prototype stage, Sparx Smart Sprinkler System prototype. The Company is thrilled to announce the development of its sprinkler releasing control panel, dubbed the "hub".

Currently, the Company is conducting bench testing to evaluate communication between its sprinkler sensing and activation units and hub. For those that may not be familiar with the Sparx Smart Sprinkler System, the Company has developed sensing and activation units that attach to the base of traditional fire sprinklers to sense fires in their early stages using flame, gas, smoke, and temperature sensors. These units communicate this information to the hub for further processing. The hub collects data from sprinkler sensing and activation units, analyzes that data, and makes intelligent decisions on which sprinklers to activate in the event of a fire.

Sparx is also finalizing the design of its actuators that are able to be incorporated with conventional fire sprinkler parts to electronically trigger fire sprinkler activation and facilitate water to flow. Upon receipt of an activation signal dispatched by the hub, the sprinkler sensing and activation units send an electrical signal to the actuators triggering sprinkler operation.

The Company is actively working through an internal test plan to rigorously evaluate and enhance the performance of its technology. The hub is intelligently crafted to maintain functionality, even in instances of temporary power loss, diligently overseeing all primary system functions. In the face of power interruptions, battery errors, unplugged electrical connections potentially hindering sprinkler activation, or network failures, pertinent notifications are promptly displayed on the hub's intuitive touchscreen interface. Additionally, an audible buzzing notification is activated to ensure awareness of any critical issues.

This system stands apart from traditional sprinkler systems that rely solely on mechanical activation through a heat-sensitive operating element such as a frangible fluid-filled glass bulb or a fusible metal link. While conventional sprinklers activate based on heat rising from a fire, the Sparx Smart Sprinkler System operates with greater intelligence. Instead of waiting until individual sprinklers reach a fixed temperature threshold (i.e. 165 degrees Fahrenheit) to operate, it uses sophisticated sensors and advanced algorithms to determine precisely when to actuate sprinklers and which ones to activate. This elevated level of technology could allow for more informed decisions and a more efficient and effective response to fire incidents.

Sparx Holdings Group, Inc. is enthusiastic about the progress achieved, confident in maintaining its development schedule for the Sparx Smart Sprinkler System prototype. Following prototype completion, the Company intends to vet third-party facilities to conduct further testing including small-scale burn tests, expected within the next 3-6 months. As the ceiling heights of building structures rise, and warehouses accommodate expanding quantities of inventory, the imperative for technology delivering accelerated response times to fires becomes increasingly vital. This is particularly crucial in expansive structures where conventional systems encounter limitations, such as in areas with dense storage or towering ceilings. Considering recent headlines of numerous fires, such as the four-alarm industrial warehouse fire in Elizabeth, NJ in early January 2024 that burned for over 12 hours, Sparx Holdings Group, Inc. aims to bring about the long-overdue change in fire safety.

The Company welcomes those interested in learning more about its groundbreaking Sparx Smart Sprinkler System prototype to explore the resources provided below.

Regulation A+ offering: https://www.sparx-fire.com.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SHGI_SparxFire

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/Sparx-Holdings-Group-Inc/100093347986779/

Company Pitch Deck: https://s3.amazonaws.com/content.otcmarkets.com/media/947035425/CoZUBuaCpzDXbRb/doc.pdf

Prototype (Sensor) Demonstration: https://youtu.be/BtlJBlV4qFk

