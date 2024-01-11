Cell Line Characterization and Cell Line Development Market Growing at a CAGR of 13.2% Says, Roots Analysis

LONDON, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report by Roots Analysis, the growing demand for biologics to treat biologics and increasing research activities for cell line development drives the cell line characterization and cell line development market.



Global Cell Line Characterization and Cell Line Development Market Overview

The global cell line characterization and cell line development market is growing rapidly. The cell line characterization (CLC) market size is estimated to be worth USD 0.8 billion in 2023 and expected to reach USD 3.8 billion by 2035. Further, the cell line development (CDC) market size is expected to be worth USD 1.0 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 4.5 billion by 2035. The CLC market will grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3% and the CLD market will grow at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2023 to 2035.

Cell line refers to the group of cells isolated from single cells and culture in-vitro under a controlled environment. Over the past few years, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases has resulted in the demand for biologics to treat patients. Notably, cell line characterization plays a crucial role in the manufacturing of biologics aiming to confirm the purity, suitability, and efficacy of the material for use in the treatment of disease. Different types of cell lines used in biologics manufacturing include microbial cell lines, marine cell lines, avian cell lines, and mammalian cell lines (human cell lines and non-human cell lines). It is interesting to highlight that nearly 70% of the overall recombinant protein therapeutics are developed using Chinese Hamster Ovary cells. Considering the significance, several pharmaceutical companies continue to leverage advanced technologies to develop cell lines. However, cell line development is a complex process because pharmaceutical companies rely on outsourcing cell lines. As the demand for cell lines continues to increase, it is anticipated that the market will grow at a steady rate.

Market Drivers

Several market drivers are propelling the growth of the cell line characterization and cell line development market. Some of the promising factors include rising demand for biopharmaceuticals such as monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, and vaccines. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe further surges the demand for biologics that require cell lines during the development stage. Technological advancements in cell line development to explore more applications of cell lines are driving the market in the future.

Market Restraints

Several challenges that hinder the cell line characterization and development market are complex regulatory guidelines given by regulatory bodies such as the FDA. The licensing requirement and the high initial cost of setting up laboratories for cell line culturing hamper the growth of the cell line characterization and cell line development market. In addition, cell line culturing laboratories demand high maintenance and technical experts that further enhance the cost of the overall system.

Growth Factors

Despite the market restraints, several growth factors are propelling the cell line characterization and cell line development market. One of the promising factors is increasing research for advanced biologics development. Also, the increasing investment by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to develop novel therapies has become a major growth factor that accelerates market growth. The ongoing research on oncology further creates growth opportunities for the cell line development industry.

Recent Developments in Cell Line Characterization and Cell Line Development Market

It is interesting to note that several breakthrough innovations and developments are occurring in the cell line characterization and development market.

In June 2023, Matica Bio Launching MatiMax HEK293 and HEK293T cell lines to enhance the development of cells and gene-based therapies. These cell lines help improve the doubling times, increase the transfection efficiency, and enhance production capacity.

In June 2023, KBI Biopharma (a leading JSR Life Sciences company) has established advance KBI PUREplatform (a microbial cell line development platform) in order to enhance the efficiency of biopharmaceutical productions.

In June 2023, Curia inked a licensing agreement with MilliporeSigma to utilize the company's CHOZN GS cell line technology for the development of therapeutic antibodies and proteins.

Cell Line Characterization Market Segments

Based on Distribution by Source of Cell Line / Expression System, the Cell Line Characterization Market is segmented into Mammalian, Microbial, Insect, and Others.

Based on distribution of source of call line, mammalian cells dominate the market, capturing 67% of the market share by 2035.

Mammalian cells segments are likely to drive the market in the future, and it is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR of 13.4% during 2023-2035.

Based on the Application of Cell Lines, the Cell Line Characterization Market is segmented into Research and Development and biomanufacturing.

Biomanufacturing dominates the market, capturing 74% of the market share in 2023.

Biomanufacturing segments are likely to drive the market in the future, and it is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR of 14.6% during 2023-2035.

Based on the Company Size, the Cell Line Characterization Market is Segmented into Very Large, Large, Mid-sized, and Small Companies

Mid-sized companies dominate the market, capturing 38% of the market share by 2035.

Mid-sized companies are likely to drive the market in the future, and it is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR of 13.7% during 2023-2035.

Based on the Key Geographical Region, the Cell Line Characterization Market is Segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

North America will dominate the market, capturing 43% of the market share by 2035.

In North America, the cell line characterization market is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR of 13.9% during 2023-2035.

Cell Line Development Market Segments

Based on Distribution by Source of Cell Line / Expression System, the Cell Line Development Market is segmented into Mammalian, Microbial, Insect, and Others.

Based on the source of cell line / expression systems, mammalian cells dominate the market, capturing 74% of the market share by 2035.

Mammalian cells segments are likely to drive the market in the future, and it is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR of 13.4% during 2023-2035.

Based on the Application of Cell Lines, the Cell Line Development Market is segmented into Research and Development and biomanufacturing.

Biomanufacturing dominates the market, capturing 88% of the market share by 2035.

Biomanufacturing segments are likely to drive the market in the future, and it is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR of 14.5% during 2023-2035.

Based on the Company Size, the Cell Line Development Market is Segmented into Very Large, Large, Mid-sized, and Small Companies

Mid-sized companies dominate the market, capturing 39% of the market share by 2035.

Mid-sized companies are likely to drive the market in the future, and it is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR of 13.7% during 2023-2035.

Based on the Key Geographical Region, the Cell Line Development Market is Segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Europe dominates the cell line development market, capturing 32% of the market share in 2023.

In Europe, the cell line development market is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR of 13.8% during 2023-2035.

Key Companies Profiled

The market report also includes detailed profiles of key players (listed below) that provide cell line characterization and cell line development services solutions.

ATUM

ATZ Labs

Avance Biosciences

BioReliance

Biovian

Celonic Group

Charles River Laboratories

ChemPartner

Cleancells

Creative Biogene

Curia

Eurofins BioPharma Product Testing

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

Hylabs

KBI Biopharma

Kemp Proteins

KMD Bioscience

Livogen Pharmed

Lonza

Molecular Diagnostic Services

Mycenax Biotech

ProBioGen

Samsung BioLogics

Sartorius

SGS Life Sciences

Syngene International

Texcell

TFBS Bioscience

Thermo Fisher Scientific

WuXi Advanced Therapies

WuXi Biologics

