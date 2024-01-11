High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) Market Size to Grow USD 756 Million by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.3% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HSRP Market is Segmented by Type (Passenger Vehicle Plate, Commercial Passenger Plate), by Application (Auto Dealer, Government): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2029.

High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) Market is projected to reach USD 756 Million in 2029, increasing from USD 524 Million in 2023, with a CAGR of 6.3% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) Market

The market for High Security Registration Plates (HSRPs) is expanding significantly due to the growing focus on improving vehicle security and decreasing crimes involving vehicles. Strict laws requiring the use of HSRPs are being implemented by governments all around the world to combat theft, counterfeiting, and unauthorized vehicle use.

HSRPs are more successful in stopping fraudulent activity when advanced security features like holograms, barcodes, and tamper-evident technology are integrated into them. Consequently, the market is growing as a result of automakers and government agencies giving HSRP adoption top priority in order to guarantee secure vehicle identification and registration, which eventually promotes a more controlled and safe transportation environment.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF HIGH SECURITY REGISTRATION PLATES (HSRP) MARKET

The market for High Security Registration Plates (HSRPs) is expanding rapidly, mostly because of strict government regulations and proactive measures to improve vehicle security. In order to prevent vehicle theft, fraud, and illegal use, numerous countries have either established or are in the process of enacting rules requiring the use of HSRPs. HSRPs are becoming a typical way to solve these concerns as governments around the world realize how important it is to implement enhanced security measures for vehicle registration.

The increased occurrence of fake license plates has prompted the use of HSRPs with cutting-edge anti-counterfeiting features and technology. Holograms, security inks, and RFID (Radio-Frequency Identification) technology are some of the elements that make it difficult for counterfeiters to copy or tamper with the plates. The incorporation of state-of-the-art technologies not only augments the security of vehicles but also stimulates market demand as buyers pursue dependable and innovative solutions. The HSRP market has grown dramatically as a result of growing concerns about car theft. These plates are highly secure and difficult for criminals to replace or fabricate, which serves as a deterrent.

The growth of the HSRP market has been directly driven by the global boom in vehicle ownership and production. It is becoming more and more important to properly register and identify all of the vehicles on the road. In order to meet this demand, HSRPs offer a standardized and safe way for vehicles to be registered, making it possible for each vehicle to be quickly identified and tracked. Road safety is becoming more and more important to governments and regulatory agencies around the world, who view it as an essential component of transportation management as a whole. By making it easier to identify vehicles and supporting law enforcement in monitoring and controlling traffic, HSRPs help to improve road safety. The market has grown and the use of HSRPs has increased as a result of their alignment with more general road safety objectives.

HSRP MARKET SHARE

One major industry driver is the automotive sector. The World Automobile Organization (OICA) reports that, at 97.3 Million and 95.89 Million, respectively, worldwide car production and sales in 2017 hit their highest points in the previous ten years.In the world, 81.6 Million vehicles will have wear units by 2022. Currently, the three continents of Asia, Europe, and North America account for more than 90% of the world's vehicle production, with Asia producing 56% of cars globally, Europe producing 20%, and North America producing 16%.

With almost 32% of global automotive production, China is the leading producer of automobiles. With almost 3.5 Million cars exported in 2022, Japan stands as the top automobile exporter in the world.

Key Players:

CHRISTOPH KROSCHKE GMBH

TÖNNJES

UTAL

EHA HOFFMANN

PROMUK HOFFMANN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

AVANTIKA ELCON PRIVATE LIMITED

ROSMERTA SAFETY SYSTEMS PVT. LTD.

UTSCH GROUP

GODAWARI GROUPS

SHIMNIT

REAL MAZON

FTA HSRP SOLUTIONS PVT LTD.

