According to the Report, Bitdefender Is a Visionary for Its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision

Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, was named a Visionary in the 2023 Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP)".¹ Bitdefender was among 16 vendors that Gartner evaluated.

Gartner evaluated Bitdefender GravityZone Platform, a unified risk and security analytics platform that provides advanced endpoint protection including Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), Extended Detection and Response (XDR) and cloud security for physical, virtual, and multi-cloud environments. The platform delivers deep security context to detections and offers a direct path to Bitdefender Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services.

"We believe our recognition as a Visionary in the 2023 Gartner 'Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms' reflects our relentless focus on innovation and efficiency in endpoint threat prevention, protection, detection and response capabilities to solve critical challenges organizations face combating an evolving attack surface," said Andrei Florescu, president and general manager at Bitdefender Business Solutions Group. "Bitdefender is committed to providing our customers with a layered approach to endpoint security that combines artificial intelligence and automation to defeat threats faster across diverse environments. We feel that this recognition strongly confirms the execution of our strategic vision."

In 2023 Bitdefender brought several new products and services to market including GravityZone Security for Mobile and Bitdefender Offensive Services. The latter proactively assesses, identifies, and remediates security gaps in an organization's environment through penetration testing and red team simulated attacks. Another new offering, Bitdefender Threat Intelligence (TI), is a powerful solution that gives organizations heightened visibility of the evolving global threat landscape to improve threat detection and validation, triage alerts, enhance threat hunting, and speed incident response.

In the evaluation, Gartner evaluated Bitdefender's performance across multiple criteria to determine Completeness of Vision includes market understanding, strategy across marketing, sales, and product offering, as well as business model, innovation, and geographic strategy. Gartner also assessed Bitdefender and its Ability to Execute based on its product and service capabilities, viability sales execution customer experience and market responsiveness among others.

Additional Bitdefender Endpoint Security Achievements Recognitions in 2023 Include:

Named an endpoint security Leader by Forrester Bitdefender was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Endpoint Security, Q4 2023. The report evaluated 13 vendors across 25 individual criteria including Malware Prevention, Exploit Prevention, Attack Remediation, Innovation, Adoption, Pricing Flexibility Transparency and more.

Bitdefender was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Endpoint Security, Q4 2023. The report evaluated 13 vendors across 25 individual criteria including Malware Prevention, Exploit Prevention, Attack Remediation, Innovation, Adoption, Pricing Flexibility Transparency and more.

Bitdefender was named a Customers' Choice in EMEA in the 2023 Gartner® Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP).² In addition, the company was named a Strong Performer for EPP overall evaluations and for North America (by region) and Midsize Enterprise Public Sector, Governments, Education (by company size).

Bitdefender led all others in this test focused on Advanced Persistent Threat (ATP) techniques the Tactics, Techniques and Procedures (TTPs) which reflect the strategies attackers employ.

Exceled in the MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK Enterprise Evaluations Bitdefender achieved 100% detection of all major evaluation steps with the highest possible level of description for each step for the third consecutive year in the MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK Enterprise Evaluations. The evaluations were conducted through independent tests that simulate adversary behavior and techniques assessing the detection and protection capabilities of the 31 participating vendors.

In a Gartner Peer Insights review, an IT Security Manager in the manufacturing industry stated the following about their experience with Bitdefender, "Best in class endpoint protection solution with nice extended EDR capabilities. Its AV engine is the best, the NGAV features are very good and effective."

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender is a cybersecurity leader delivering best-in-class threat prevention, detection, and response solutions worldwide. Guardian over millions of consumers, enterprises, and government environments, Bitdefender is one of the industry's most trusted experts for eliminating threats, protecting privacy, digital identity and data, and enabling cyber resilience. With deep investments in research and development, Bitdefender Labs discovers hundreds of new threats each minute and validates billions of threat queries daily. The company has pioneered breakthrough innovations in antimalware, IoT security, behavioral analytics, and artificial intelligence and its technology is licensed by more than 180 of the world's most recognized technology brands. Founded in 2001, Bitdefender has customers in 170+ countries with offices around the world. For more information, visit https://www.bitdefender.com.

