IDlayr Sets Out Bold Vision to Disrupt Mobile Identity Management

tru.ID rebrands to IDlayr to reflect its aim to build the missing Identity Layer for the mobile internet

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2024 / tru.ID, a pioneer in mobile identity verification, announced today that it has rebranded to IDlayr. The move represents the next chapter for the company as it continues to change the way digital identity verification and authentication work today.





IDlayr image





Backed by investors including MMC Ventures and Sorenson Ventures, IDlayr plans to build the Internet's missing 'Identity Layer' - to make digital identity management simpler, safer and future-proof. The firm will build on its award-winning next-generation identity verification technology that is already helping enterprises from banks to life sciences and media giants worldwide.

"As we evolve and expand our horizons, our new name better reflects our vision. IDlayr is much more than a name change; it's a renewed commitment to our core objective - helping to build the Identity Layer of the mobile internet, a crucial component that has been missing in the mobile-first era. Everything from identity proofing, verification, authentication, and management through a customer's lifecycle will be handled through the Identity Layer," said Paul McGuire, CEO of IDlayr.

McGuire, a mobile industry veteran, stated: "Over 5 billion people across the world own a mobile phone and for many of them, it's their primary device for participating in the digital economy. This is the frontier of digital identity yet it's been sorely lacking in innovation - most firms are still using email and SMS OTPs (one-time passwords) to verify and authenticate app users. These legacy technologies were built for communications, not security and that's opened the door to organized crime. We're helping to close it."

IDlayr is set to introduce 'Mobile Identity as a Service' (MIDaaS) through its new IDlayr Platform to solve growing mobile fraud problems relating to compromised user identity. The new platform will be at the heart of its technology stack as it builds the world's first Identity Layer for the mobile internet to deliver on its vision of a trusted world without fraud or friction.

IDlayr's solution is designed to reduce fraud and operational costs while actually making it easier for businesses and their customers to benefit from digital identity innovation. It represents a step change in passwordless identity verification by setting new standards in digital identity security, simplicity, and scalability. Supporting the solution is IDlayr's Mobile Trust Network, which includes over 45 Mobile Network Operators across the globe.

