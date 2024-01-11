Henkel: Meet Trent Keel, Director of Integrated Marketing, Pravana and Advocate for LGBTQ Youth

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2024 / Henkel

Our purpose is what unites us at Henkel North America: Pioneers at heart for the good of generations. Our pioneering spirit is reflective of the diverse backgrounds, experiences and talents of our employees and partners. They dare to make an impact for the world by collaborating to tackle challenges, find solutions and open up new perspectives.

Their contributions allow us to deliver products, services and innovations that enrich and improve everyday life. We invite you to "meet" our pioneers in our new series, "Pioneers for Good".

Trent Keel has been with Henkel for over two years and wears several hats as an Integrated Marketing Director for Pravana, a leading professional hair care brand known for its cutting-edge colors and products. As part of the Pravana team, Trent oversees marketing campaigns to increase awareness of the brand across the salon industry.

Trent says as a company, Henkel leaders provide employees a safe space to explore. "Leadership really gives the autonomy to each of our employees to really be a pioneer, to try or invent something new," he says. By taking away the fear of failure, Trent has found flexibility and opportunities to follow creative avenues as part of his work.

Trent has always sought outlets to be creative. He started his career as a professional dancer and singer in Los Angeles, which ultimately brought him to the beauty industry. Between performance gigs, Trent worked as a hairdresser and eventually became a hair educator-tapping into a passion for helping others express themselves and mentoring those interested in getting into the industry.

A passion for creating safe spaces

As president of Henkel's PRIDE ERG and member of the DEI Council, Trent is focused on supporting the company's efforts to create safe spaces for people within the workplace-whether it's in North America or globally.

"I've worked at other companies in the past that have had DEI councils, and nothing really gets done outside of the meetings," he says. "Being part of both these groups at Henkel, I see a lot of movement; it helps us better connect to leadership and it allows me to develop meaningful relationships with colleagues around the world with similar interests."

Trent's passion for supporting and creating safe spaces for the LGBTQ+ community through new policies, programs, and events extends beyond Henkel. Since 2020, Trent has been a mentor for Out for Undergrad, a nonprofit focused on helping high-achieving LGBTQ+ undergraduates reach their full potential. Trent has spoken on panels and presented to groups but says being a mentor allows him to build a more personal connection and ask questions that get at the heart of their concerns about pursuing a career.

Being a mentor isn't the only way Trent is filling his dance card these days. He also volunteers with OutLoud Sports, which uses team sports as another place where queer and trans youth can find community; ROMBA, where he speaks to LGBTQ+ business students; and The Trevor Project, where he is a suicide hotline volunteer.

"Being able to provide a small amount of support as people come into their own authentic selves is part of what keeps me going. It's what being a pioneer for good is all about," says Trent.

