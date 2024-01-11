Mandatory Tender Offer of DFDS SEAWAYS AB

From 15-01-2024, a mandatory tender offer to buy DFDS SEAWAYS AB (ISIN code LT0000125981) shares is launched (following Article 461 of Law on Companies). The closing date for execution of the tender offer is 26-02-2024. Order entry until 26-02-2024 15:30 EET. Uncross time - 26-02-2024 15:45 EET. The price per share is EUR 0.63. The maximum number of shares to buy is 3 812 046. The minimum number of shares to buy is 1. Market: VSE Tender Offer (Genium INET trading system) Orderbook: DFDSTO02. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqomxbaltic.com