US-based Acculon Energy has announced series production of its sodium-ion battery modules and packs for mobility and stationary energy storage applications. Scaled production of 2 GWh is scheduled to start in mid-2024.As the sodium-ion battery technology continues to mature, new product and manufacturing announcements are coming thick and fast from newcomers and established players alike. With mainly pilot plants or small manufacturing lines up and running today, US-based battery system developer and manufacturer Acculon Energy has started the series production of its sodium-ion battery modules ...

