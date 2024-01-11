Flexstone Partners (Flexstone), an affiliated investment manager of Natixis Investment Managers, managing more than $10 billion in assets focused on lower, middle market buyouts, growth equity, and emerging managers in the US, Europe, and Asia, today appointed Samira Boussem as Managing Director Head of Sustainability.

Samira will be reporting to Eric Deram, Managing Partner at Flexstone Partners, effective January 8, 2024 and is based in Paris. She will lead the ESG team, and is responsible for leading Flexstone's sustainability strategy and responsible investment approach, which is implemented across the firm's various bespoke investment solutions offered to clients, to address key environmental, social, and governance issues across private markets. Notably, she will focus on developing Flexstone's in-house ESG investing framework, stewardship strategy, and product offering.

Eric Deram, Managing Partner at Flexstone Partners, said: "As Flexstone's clients continue to develop sustainable investment strategies, we are thrilled to have someone as experienced and talented as Samira leading this effort. Samira not only brings a vast breadth of knowledge in the world of sustainable investing, but also leadership experience in the asset management industry as we continue to think about new and interesting ways to integrate sustainability into our investment practices."

Samira Boussem, Managing Director Head of Sustainability at Flexstone Partners, commented: "Flexstone's global reach presents a unique opportunity to make a positive impact and to lead on a variety of sustainability-related issues. I am excited to be working with Flexstone's global team to drive impactful change, and to integrate the principles that both benefit our clients and also contribute to a more sustainable future for all stakeholders involved."

Samira joins Flexstone from her role as Head of ESG at Natixis Investment Managers Solutions where she was leading all the ESG topics. Samira was also part of the Sustainable taskforce at Natixis Investment Managers helping affiliates define their Sustainable journey (in line with the group ESG ambition) Samira is also teaching Sustainable investing at Dauphine (Master Banque d'investissement et de marchés).

She began her career at Crédit Industriel et Commercial (CIC) in 2000, as Risk Manager for credit products. She joined Natixis Group in 2005 and held the position of Senior Risk Manager within the investment bank and at Natixis AM and then was a consultant within the Portfolio Consulting Group of Natixis Investment Managers helping clients in their portfolios' construction. Samira holds a Masters degree in probability and finance from the University of Paris 6 (DEA El Karoui), she is a CFA charterholder and earned the CFA ESG investing certification.

About Flexstone Partners

Flexstone Partners ("Flexstone")1, a majority owned affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers, provides global institutional investors with investment management and advisory services across global private markets. Flexstone manages more than $10 billion2 in assets and offers clients bespoke, global private markets solutions through Customized Investment Solutions, and Secondary and Co-Investment funds focused on lower, middle market buyouts, growth equity, and emerging managers in the US, Europe, and Asia.

With over 55 professionals based in New York, Paris, Geneva, and Singapore, Flexstone's global team serves the distinct needs of our clients worldwide. The team has diverse backgrounds, deep market experience, and private markets expertise, and is immersed in the world's most compelling markets across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Further information: www.flexstonepartners.com

About Natixis Investment Managers

Natixis Investment Managers' multi-affiliate approach connects clients to the independent thinking and focused expertise of more than 15 active managers. Ranked among the world's largest asset managers1 with more than $1.1 trillion assets under management2 (€1.1 trillion), Natixis Investment Managers delivers a diverse range of solutions across asset classes, styles, and vehicles, including innovative environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategies and products dedicated to advancing sustainable finance. The firm partners with clients in order to understand their unique needs and provide insights and investment solutions tailored to their long-term goals.

Headquartered in Paris and Boston, Natixis Investment Managers is part of the Global Financial Services division of Groupe BPCE, the second-largest banking group in France through the Banque Populaire and Caisse d'Epargne retail networks. Natixis Investment Managers' affiliated investment management firms include AEW; DNCA Investments;3 Dorval Asset Management; Flexstone Partners; Gateway Investment Advisers; Harris Associates; Investors Mutual Limited; Loomis, Sayles Company; Mirova; MV Credit; Naxicap Partners; Ossiam; Ostrum Asset Management; Seventure Partners; Thematics Asset Management; Vauban Infrastructure Partners; Vaughan Nelson Investment Management; and WCM Investment Management. Additionally, investment solutions are offered through Natixis Investment Managers Solutions and Natixis Advisors, LLC. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit Natixis Investment Managers' website at im.natixis.com LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/natixis-investment-managers.

Natixis Investment Managers' distribution and service groups include Natixis Distribution, LLC, a limited purpose broker-dealer and the distributor of various US registered investment companies for which advisory services are provided by affiliated firms of Natixis Investment Managers, Natixis Investment Managers S.A. (Luxembourg), Natixis Investment Managers International (France), and their affiliated distribution and service entities in Europe and Asia.

