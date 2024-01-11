Anzeige
Donnerstag, 11.01.2024
GlobeNewswire
11.01.2024 | 17:46
Clearing: IT - Nasdaq APA - Migration of regulatory delayed web publications to new website

This IT-Notice contain important information regarding transparency
publications of off-exchange trade reports on nasdaqomxnordic.com. 

Nasdaq APA would like to inform that current APA pages on nasdaqomxnordic.com
will be migrated to a new website by the end of the first quarter, 2024. This
will impact the following pages: 

https://www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/nasdaq-apa/intraday
https://www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/nasdaq-apa/apa-historical-tradeshttps://www.nasd
aqomxnordic.com/nasdaq-apa/apa
https://www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/nasdaq-apa 

More details on the new website will be provided at a later stage.


For any questions or feedback regarding this IT-Notice, please contact our
support team at: 

technicalsupport@nasdaq.com
+46 8 405 6280 (Mon-Fri 07:00-20:00 CET)

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1188417
