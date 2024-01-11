Clearing: IT - Nasdaq APA - Migration of regulatory delayed web publications to new website

This IT-Notice contain important information regarding transparency publications of off-exchange trade reports on nasdaqomxnordic.com. Nasdaq APA would like to inform that current APA pages on nasdaqomxnordic.com will be migrated to a new website by the end of the first quarter, 2024. This will impact the following pages: https://www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/nasdaq-apa/intraday https://www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/nasdaq-apa/apa-historical-tradeshttps://www.nasd aqomxnordic.com/nasdaq-apa/apa https://www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/nasdaq-apa More details on the new website will be provided at a later stage. For any questions or feedback regarding this IT-Notice, please contact our support team at: technicalsupport@nasdaq.com +46 8 405 6280 (Mon-Fri 07:00-20:00 CET) Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1188417