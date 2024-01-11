Anzeige
Donnerstag, 11.01.2024
Große Turnaround-Spekulation: Über 500% bei erfolgreicher Wende…
WKN: A3EKZV | ISIN: CA6409801082
PR Newswire
11.01.2024 | 17:17
65 Leser
TSX Venture Exchange: NeoTerrex Minerals Inc. Opens the Market

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Mathieu Stephens, President and Chief Executive Officer, NeoTerrex Minerals Inc. ("NeoTerrex" or the "Company") (TSXV: NTX) and his team joined Dean McPherson, Head, Business Development, Global Mining, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the Company's listing on TSX Venture Exchange.

NeoTerrex is a Canadian mineral exploration corporation focused on critical minerals in the province of Quebec . It is developing its Mount Discovery property, a rare earths asset in the low-risk mining district with excellent existing infrastructure.

CNW sponsored announcement. To learn more visit www.newswire.ca

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

© 2024 PR Newswire
