Event Dates* 2023 Full-Year Revenue January 15, 2024 2023 Full-Year Results March 5, 2024 2024 First-Quarter Revenue April 9, 2024 Annual General Meeting April 25, 2024 2024 First-Half Revenue July 9, 2024 2024 First-Half Results September 10, 2024 2024 Third-Quarter Revenue October 8, 2024

(*) Subject to change. Press releases will be issued after market close.

Upcoming financial publication

2023 Full-Year Revenue, on January 15, 2024 after market

About IMPLANET

Founded in 2007, IMPLANET is a medical technology company that manufactures high-quality implants for orthopedic surgery and distributing medical technology equipment. Its activity revolves around a comprehensive innovative solution for improving the treatment of spinal pathologies (JAZZ®) complemented by the product range offered by Orthopaedic Spine Development (OSD), acquired in May 2021 (thoraco-lumbar screws, cages and cervical plates). Implanet's tried-and-tested orthopedic platform is based on the traceability of its products. Protected by four families of international patents, JAZZ® has obtained 510(k) regulatory clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States, the CE mark in Europe and ANVISA approval in Brazil. In 2022, IMPLANET entered into a commercial, technological and financial partnership with SANYOU MEDICAL, China's second largest medical device manufacturer. IMPLANET employs 43 staff and recorded a consolidated revenue of €8.0 million in 2022. Based near Bordeaux in France, IMPLANET opened a US subsidiary in Boston in 2013. IMPLANET is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris.

For further information, please visit www.Implanet.com.

