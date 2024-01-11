Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract entered into between MEDINCELL (Paris:MEDCL) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2023:
26,969 shares
- 304,190.38
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 968
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,058
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 149,755 shares for 946,754.61
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 154,217 shares for 994,397.98
As a reminder
- the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2023 on the liquidity account:
31,431 shares
- 252,793.42
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,690
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,751
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 220,419 shares for 1,792,995.09
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 227,949 shares for 1,880,490.02
- the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
0 shares
- 200,000.00
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
Buy side
Sell side
Number of
Number of
Traded volume
Number of
Number of
Traded volume
Total
968
149,755
946,754.61
1,058
154,217
994,397.98
03/07/2023
25
4,519
28,379.32
3
500
3,295.00
04/07/2023
7
750
4,620.00
2
250
1,565.00
05/07/2023
7
1,231
7,570.65
06/07/2023
8
1,231
7,447.55
15
1,750
10,710.00
07/07/2023
2
500
3,045.00
15
2,000
12,260.00
10/07/2023
9
1,500
9,105.00
13
1,500
9,240.00
11/07/2023
1
250
1,535.00
17
2,750
17,297.50
12/07/2023
5
750
4,695.00
6
1,500
9,540.00
13/07/2023
12
1,251
7,906.32
5
813
5,219.46
14/07/2023
7
1,250
7,800.00
1
1
6.30
17/07/2023
14
1,941
11,762.46
4
750
4,567.50
18/07/2023
4
759
4,599.54
12
1,250
7,625.00
19/07/2023
17
2,500
15,575.00
20/07/2023
8
750
4,732.50
6
1,009
6,407.15
21/07/2023
2
500
3,150.00
2
500
3,180.00
24/07/2023
12
1,501
9,636.42
8
1,728
11,197.44
25/07/2023
14
2,756
17,335.24
20
3,001
18,996.33
26/07/2023
9
1,243
7,806.04
7
420
2,646.00
27/07/2023
4
677
4,271.87
7
1,079
6,873.23
28/07/2023
5
573
3,621.36
4
500
3,165.00
31/07/2023
1
250
1,575.00
4
750
4,770.00
01/08/2023
6
1,000
6,360.00
6
750
4,830.00
02/08/2023
13
2,250
13,860.00
18
1,751
10,943.75
03/08/2023
6
1,250
7,975.00
12
2,499
16,518.39
04/08/2023
39
6,000
41,640.00
07/08/2023
12
2,250
15,435.00
21
2,250
15,840.00
08/08/2023
10
2,500
16,700.00
5
1,250
8,437.50
09/08/2023
8
1,500
9,930.00
1
250
1,700.00
10/08/2023
5
500
3,315.00
3
500
3,365.00
11/08/2023
4
750
5,032.50
2
500
3,415.00
14/08/2023
16
1,750
11,480.00
1
1
6.70
15/08/2023
3
500
3,250.00
6
500
3,290.00
16/08/2023
6
1,307
8,586.99
10
1,249
8,280.87
17/08/2023
9
1,693
10,818.27
18/08/2023
4
1,000
6,240.00
1
115
724.50
21/08/2023
4
1,000
6,310.00
13
1,635
10,431.30
22/08/2023
2
250
1,625.00
13
1,500
9,825.00
23/08/2023
6
1,011
6,632.16
10
1,500
9,960.00
24/08/2023
7
548
3,666.12
7
1,520
10,229.60
25/08/2023
7
717
4,739.37
1
1
6.70
28/08/2023
2
291
1,917.69
3
500
3,330.00
29/08/2023
1
250
1,660.00
8
1,284
8,744.04
30/08/2023
13
1,764
11,836.44
3
251
1,731.90
31/08/2023
2
500
3,350.00
8
750
5,122.50
01/09/2023
2
251
1,691.74
6
751
5,114.31
04/09/2023
2
250
1,700.00
3
499
3,433.12
05/09/2023
2
500
3,385.00
3
256
1,766.40
06/09/2023
3
501
3,366.72
10
940
6,476.60
07/09/2023
4
500
3,435.00
5
750
5,265.00
08/09/2023
14
2,250
16,312.50
11/09/2023
12
1,750
12,565.00
4
750
5,512.50
12/09/2023
9
1,288
9,170.56
5
1,250
9,025.00
13/09/2023
8
1,212
8,532.48
14/09/2023
9
750
5,220.00
1
250
1,750.00
15/09/2023
5
1,000
6,870.00
1
50
350.00
18/09/2023
14
1,683
11,191.95
19/09/2023
23
2,001
12,886.44
13
1,343
8,675.78
20/09/2023
3
501
3,231.45
26
1,409
9,172.59
21/09/2023
18
2,250
14,355.00
2
250
1,640.00
22/09/2023
3
750
4,612.50
3
500
3,140.00
25/09/2023
6
1,250
7,675.00
7
1,250
7,725.00
26/09/2023
4
251
1,556.20
13
2,000
12,660.00
27/09/2023
9
1,271
8,032.72
24
3,580
23,520.60
28/09/2023
21
2,430
15,430.50
9
1,750
11,252.50
29/09/2023
10
1,499
9,623.58
3
501
3,271.53
02/10/2023
12
1,500
9,390.00
2
14
90.44
03/10/2023
12
2,250
13,792.50
9
1,800
11,322.00
04/10/2023
6
1,000
6,060.00
8
1,000
6,090.00
05/10/2023
2
500
3,050.00
11
1,000
6,140.00
06/10/2023
2
500
3,070.00
3
500
3,085.00
09/10/2023
9
1,000
6,130.00
2
250
1,540.00
10/10/2023
2
500
3,110.00
7
1,500
9,375.00
11/10/2023
8
1,573
9,846.98
13
1,966
12,425.12
12/10/2023
6
1,251
7,931.34
10
1,412
8,994.44
13/10/2023
3
278
1,748.62
3
72
457.92
|
16/10/2023
8
779
4,993.39
17/10/2023
8
1,248
7,862.40
8
820
5,207.00
18/10/2023
11
1,219
7,679.70
4
589
3,716.59
19/10/2023
8
774
4,876.20
10
932
5,927.52
20/10/2023
14
2,008
12,329.12
3
264
1,636.80
23/10/2023
8
1,001
6,066.06
7
987
6,000.96
24/10/2023
5
502
3,057.18
2
250
1,525.00
25/10/2023
34
4,444
25,952.96
4
1,000
5,970.00
26/10/2023
11
1,341
7,603.47
6
750
4,290.00
27/10/2023
4
1,000
5,750.00
11
1,250
7,275.00
30/10/2023
15
2,417
13,897.75
9
1,250
7,400.00
31/10/2023
9
1,455
8,162.55
4
560
3,169.60
01/11/2023
9
1,468
7,941.88
3
501
2,745.48
02/11/2023
14
1,715
9,844.10
03/11/2023
3
295
1,690.35
9
1,001
5,885.88
06/11/2023
13
2,206
12,574.20
3
510
2,912.10
07/11/2023
9
1,251
7,168.23
14
2,241
13,042.62
08/11/2023
5
1,250
7,250.00
18
3,500
20,685.00
09/11/2023
4
500
3,010.00
8
1,250
7,625.00
10/11/2023
9
1,750
10,517.50
5
1,000
6,060.00
13/11/2023
7
1,100
6,523.00
12
1,500
8,970.00
14/11/2023
21
2,985
18,178.65
15/11/2023
5
677
4,102.62
5
394
2,395.52
16/11/2023
6
823
4,962.69
4
501
3,036.06
17/11/2023
2
250
1,500.00
1
172
1,049.20
20/11/2023
4
750
4,537.50
14
2,016
12,257.28
21/11/2023
3
750
4,672.50
12
2,149
13,517.21
22/11/2023
13
2,750
16,912.50
6
1,251
7,743.69
23/11/2023
13
1,750
10,622.50
2
500
3,050.00
24/11/2023
11
1,250
7,550.00
9
1,749
10,738.86
27/11/2023
2
372
2,298.96
8
1,750
10,902.50
28/11/2023
5
628
3,868.48
6
750
4,650.00
29/11/2023
13
1,750
10,780.00
3
270
1,676.70
30/11/2023
4
750
4,597.50
4
730
4,518.70
01/12/2023
7
1,250
7,675.00
7
1,500
9,255.00
04/12/2023
4
750
4,657.50
05/12/2023
6
750
4,642.50
5
750
4,717.50
06/12/2023
24
2,449
14,865.43
3
500
3,045.00
07/12/2023
12
1,501
8,930.95
3
562
3,372.00
08/12/2023
25
2,938
18,009.94
11/12/2023
30
4,750
31,112.50
12/12/2023
27
5,500
36,685.00
16
2,866
19,660.76
13/12/2023
13
2,500
16,275.00
9
1,500
9,945.00
14/12/2023
3
750
5,085.00
16
1,756
11,993.48
15/12/2023
9
1,000
6,790.00
13
1,378
9,439.30
18/12/2023
11
2,250
15,322.50
12
2,115
14,593.50
19/12/2023
6
1,000
6,920.00
12
2,135
14,923.65
20/12/2023
31
6,250
41,750.00
3
437
3,019.67
21/12/2023
12
1,750
11,620.00
8
1,313
8,797.10
22/12/2023
6
1,323
8,705.34
4
501
3,336.66
27/12/2023
1
250
1,685.00
12
2,176
14,688.00
28/12/2023
1
250
1,750.00
19
3,724
26,068.00
29/12/2023
1
250
1,760.00
21
3,750
27,075.00
MEDINCELL
Public limited company with a capital of 248 154.63
Registered office: 3 rue des Frères Lumière 34830 Jacou
444 606 750 R.C.S. on the Montpellier Trade and Companies Register
MEDINCELL