Under the liquidity contract entered into between MEDINCELL (Paris:MEDCL) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2023:

26,969 shares

- 304,190.38

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 968

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,058

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 149,755 shares for 946,754.61

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 154,217 shares for 994,397.98

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2023 on the liquidity account:

31,431 shares

- 252,793.42

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,690

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,751

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 220,419 shares for 1,792,995.09

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 227,949 shares for 1,880,490.02

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

0 shares

- 200,000.00

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

