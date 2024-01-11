Asure Software: Asure Scheduled to Attend 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2024 / Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) ("Asure" or "the Company"), a provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions and services, announced its plans to attend the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 18, 2024 in New York City.

The Asure team will be hosting one-on-one meetings with institutional investors through the day on the 18th. In addition, Asure CEO Pat Goepel is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat with Needham analyst Josh Reilly at 10:15am ET, which will be available via webcast on the Needham Conference website.

The Needham Growth Conference is an opportunity for both public and private companies to provide presentations, fireside chats, one-on-one meetings and other interactions with institutional investors, as well as private equity and venture capital professionals.

For more information about the company's services, latest news, and ongoing initiatives, visit https://www.asuresoftware.com and https://spotlightgrowth.com/asures-nasdaq-asur-core-business-delivers-meaningful-growth-without-ertc/

About Asure Software

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) provides cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions that assist organizations of all sizes in streamlining their HCM processes. Asure's suite of HCM solutions includes HR, payroll, time and attendance, benefits administration, and talent management. The company's approach to HR compliance services incorporates AI technology to enhance scalability and efficiency while prioritizing client interactions. For more information, please visit www.asuresoftware.com .

About Spotlight Growth

SpotlightGrowth.com is a digital hub for micro-caps, small-caps, venture capital, private equity, crowdfunding, cryptocurrency, and other emerging growth investors. SpotlightGrowth.com serves as our media subsidiary and provides insights on small-cap companies. Follow us on social media: Twitter; Facebook; Instagram; Reddit; and YouTube.

Disclaimer

This communication was produced by Spotlight Growth (SG), an IR advisor to small and micro-cap companies. SG is not a registered or licensed broker-dealer or investment adviser. No information contained in this communication constitutes an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation of any security. SG may be compensated by respective clients for publicizing information relating to its client's securities. See https://spotlightgrowth.com/disclosures for more information.

Contact:

Asure Software

patrick.mckillop@asuresoftware.com

or

Spotlight Growth

info@spotlightgrowth.com

SOURCE: Asure Software

View the original press release on accesswire.com