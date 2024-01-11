Anzeige
Donnerstag, 11.01.2024
PR Newswire
11.01.2024 | 18:18
Pimax Unveils Groundbreaking VR Innovations at CES 2024

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pimax, a leading innovator in the Virtual Reality (VR) industry, is thrilled to unveil its latest technological advancements at CES 2024, held from January 9th to 12th.

At an exclusive event for special guests, attendees were privileged to experience the revolutionary 60G AirLink wireless module, paired with Pimax's current flagship product, the Pimax Crystal. The integration of the 60G AirLink with the Crystal's standard eye-tracking feature elevates it to being the world's first ultra-high-definition VR headset with wireless connectivity.

Pimax 60G AirLink Demo at CES 2024

The 60G AirLink, utilizing cutting-edge 60G millimeter wave (mmWave) technology, highly anticipated in the VR domain, ensures high-speed data transmission and low latency, pivotal for video streaming and immersive VR experiences. It boasts impressive bandwidth and robust anti-interference capabilities, providing users with an unparalleled audiovisual journey and an ultra-realistic VR experience, all free from the constraints of cables. According to Pimax representatives, these groundbreaking products are slated for official release to consumers in the near future.

Not only did CES 2024 serve as a pivotal stage for Pimax to its current and upcoming products, but it also offered a glimpse into the future of VR. An exclusive invitation-only demo featured Pimax's next-generation flagship, the groundbreaking 12K-EVT? (Engineering Verification Test Zero) prototype. This prototype sets a new benchmark in the VR industry with superior specifications such as unmatched resolution and expansive field of view (FOV) and a revolutionary interchangeable optical system.

Besides the new revelations, visitors to the Pimax booth (#15454, the largest booth among all the XR exhibitors) also had numerous opportunities to experience the Pimax Crystal in various highly entertaining settings, including flight simulation rigs, racing rigs, and VR motion capture gloves. Boasting the highest resolution in consumer VR, the Crystal incorporates innovative features like inside-out tracking, eye-tracking, the 60G AirLink wireless module, and glass lenses for optimal visual clarity. Notably, the Crystal was the sole VR headset honored at the CES 2024 Innovation Awards.

Pimax On-site Demo with Flight and Racing Sim Rigs at CES 2024

Pimax's booth attracted significant attention from renowned media outlets including Forbes, PC Gamer, IGN, ZDNET, The Daily Beast, CHIP and numerous industry heavy-weights and influencers.

Media Contact
Daisy Dai
daisy.dai@pimax.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2316501/Pimax_60G_AirLink_Demo_at_CES_2024.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2316502/Pimax_On_site_Demo_with_Flight_Racing_Sim_Rigs_at_CES_2024.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pimax-unveils-groundbreaking-vr-innovations-at-ces-2024-302032590.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
