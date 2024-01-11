Clearing: IT - Q-Port Maintenance

This IT-Notice contain information regarding the IP-address change to be implemented for Q-Port in production and is directed to IT staff as well as application users. On January 21st, 2024 between 9:00-12:00am CET Q-Port will move from static IP to a dynamic IP-range and be out of service. Action is only required if blocking of IP's is deployed on user side. For sign-in to Q-Port the regular link should be used: https://signin.nasdaq.com/ For any questions or feedback regarding this IT-Notice, please contact our support team at: technicalsupport@nasdaq.com +46 8 405 6280 (Mon-Fri 07:00-20:00 CET) Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1188445