Oskar Mühlbach leaves his role as CEO of Raketech

TRIQ I-IMSIDA IL-GZIRA, MALTA / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2024 / Raketech (STO:RAKE) The Board of Directors of Raketech and Oskar Mühlbach have jointly agreed that Mühlbach will leave his role as CEO, due to different views on the strategic direction of the company. Co-founder and former Board member Johan Svensson will take on the role as Acting CEO until a new permanent CEO has been appointed.

"During his four years as CEO, Oskar Mühlbach has led the company through a strategic transformation and a growth journey. As Mühlbach and the Board of Directors have different views on the strategic considerations for the Company going forward, we have agreed to part companies. The Board is confident in appointing the co-founder and former Board member Johan Svensson to lead the company until a new permanent CEO is in place. The Board would like to take the opportunity to thank Oskar Mühlbach as he has played an important role in the company's success over the past four years. Thanks to his leadership, the company has a strong foundation to build upon moving forward", said Ulrik Bengtsson, Chairman of the Board in Raketech.

Johan Svensson is one of the founders of Raketech. He stepped down from the Board in October 2023 to focus solely on his role as Chief Commercial Officer for the group. Johan was the CEO of Raketech Group Holding PLC until 2017 and has since then worked as Chief Commercial Officer and with M&A and business integrations. Johan Svensson assumes the position of Acting CEO with immediate effect. Oskar Mühlbach leaves the company after being in the position since December 2019.

Raketech's full-year guidance for 2023 remains unchanged.

About Raketech Group

Raketech is a leading online affiliate and content marketing company, with expertise in delivering comparison services for sports and gaming, online guides, communities, and social media products. Raketech guides sports and gaming enthusiasts to the best possible services, while also delivering high-quality traffic and leads to its partners. Raketech grows both organically and via acquisitions and operates its business in accordance with a clear framework for responsible affiliate marketing services. The company's shares are listed in Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with ticker RAKE. Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, visit www.raketech.com.

This information is information that Raketech is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2024-01-11 18:31 CET.

