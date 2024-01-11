Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 11.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Große Turnaround-Spekulation: Über 500% bei erfolgreicher Wende…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
11.01.2024 | 19:14
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

What Diversity, Inclusion, Belonging and Societal Impact Has Meant at Baker Tilly

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2024 / Baker Tilly

Originally published by Minnesota Chamber of Commerce on mnchamber.com

Whitney Harvey: Shane, as the CDO for Baker Tilly, why did you embark on this effort and why was it important to have business leaders be the face of this next phase?

Shane Lloyd: We launched our first diversity, inclusion, belonging and societal impact (DIBS) strategy back in 2018 and it took us through to 2021 and we made notable progress in the number of people of color at our firm, the number of women at the senior manager and partner levels, and we also increased the number of opportunities our team members had to plug into DEI efforts. Additionally, we started receiving growing visibility for our efforts externally. It was amazing!

Continue reading here

Learn more about Shane Lloyd.

Image courtesy of Minnesota Chamber of Commerce


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Baker Tilly on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Baker Tilly
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/baker-tilly
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Baker Tilly



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.