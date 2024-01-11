Asahi Kasei and an affiliated company have acquired the widely recognized international sustainability certification ISCC PLUS for several products in the fields of thermoplastic elastomers and rubbers, engineering plastics, and other materials.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240111302811/en/

Asahi Kasei's Mizushima Works (Photo: Business Wire)

The Asahi Kasei Group aims to contribute to a carbon-neutral material value chain by focusing on initiatives such as the use of biomass raw materials, recycled raw materials, and renewable energy while deepening collaboration with other companies based on its medium-term management plan for fiscal 2024 focused on the theme "Be a Trailblazer."

The ISCC PLUS1 certification ensures that biomass, recycled materials, etc., are appropriately managed in the whole supply chain including manufacturing. With the acquisition of this certification, Asahi Kasei will be able to provide ISCC PLUS certified grades of below products.

Company name Product Trade name Asahi Kasei Thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) Tufprene and Asaprene T styrenic thermoplastic elastomer, Tuftec hydrogenated styrenic thermoplastic elastomer, S.O.E. hydrogenated styrenic thermoplastic elastomer Styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR) Asaprene solution-polymerized SBR Butadiene rubber (BR) Asaprene polybutadiene rubber Polyethylene (PE) Sunfine ultra high molecular weight polyethylene, Suntec LD low-density polyethylene, Suntec EVA ethylene-vinyl acetate copolymer, Suntec HD and Creolex high-density polyethylene Polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC) Saran Wrap cling film Polyphenylene ether (PPE) Xyron polyphenylene ether Polyamide (PA) compounds Leona polyamide resin Styrene monomer Cyclohexanol and Cyclohexane Japan Elastomer Co., Ltd. Butadiene rubber (BR), styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR), crude C4, thermoplastic elastomer (TPE)

This achievement follows the company's commendable certification of a diverse range of below materials in 2022, solidifying its commitment to responsible material sourcing.

Company name Product Trade name Asahi Kasei Acrylonitrile (AN) Methyl methacrylate (MMA) Polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) Delpet and Delpowder Styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR) Tufdene solution-polymerized SBR Butadiene rubber (BR) Diene and Asadene polybutadiene rubber Polyoxymethylene Tenac polyacetal PP/PE compounds Asaclean molding machine purging compound Asahi Kasei Mitsubishi Chemical Ethylene Corp. Ethylene, propylene, etc. Okayama Butadiene Co., Ltd. Butadiene

1 ISCC (International Sustainability and Carbon Certification) is an international certification system that offers solutions for the implementation and certification of waste and residue raw materials, non-bio renewables and recycled carbon materials and fuels. ISCC PLUS is a certification system that covers mainly bio-based carbon materials which are produced outside of the EU and supplied globally, and to manage and ensure sustainable raw materials in the supply chain.

About Asahi Kasei

The Asahi Kasei Group contributes to life and living for people around the world. Since its founding in 1922 with ammonia and cellulose fiber businesses, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through the proactive transformation of its business portfolio to meet the evolving needs of every age. With more than 48,000 employees worldwide, the company contributes to a sustainable society by providing solutions to the world's challenges through its three business sectors of Material, Homes, and Health Care. Its Material sector, comprised of Environmental Solutions, Mobility Industrial, and Life Innovation, includes a wide array of products from battery separators and biodegradable textiles to engineering plastics and sound solutions. For more information, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com/.

Asahi Kasei is also dedicated to sustainability initiatives and is contributing to reaching a carbon-neutral society by 2050. To learn more, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com/sustainability/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240111302811/en/

Contacts:

North America Contact:

Asahi Kasei America Inc.

Christian Okeefe

christian.okeefe@ak-america.com

Europe Contact:

Asahi Kasei Europe GmbH

Sebastian Schmidt

sebastian.schmidt@asahi-kasei.eu