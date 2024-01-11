Anzeige
Donnerstag, 11.01.2024
Große Turnaround-Spekulation: Über 500% bei erfolgreicher Wende…
WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ
Frankfurt
11.01.24
08:01 Uhr
7,550 Euro
+0,050
+0,67 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
11.01.2024 | 19:46
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 
11-Jan-2024 / 18:13 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company") 
Director / PDMR Shareholding 
 
The Company has been notified that Fred Turner, Retail Director, has purchased 22,058 B Ordinary Shares of 4p each at a 
price of GBP0.68 per share in the capital of the Company on 10 January 2024. 
 
Further information is detailed in the following PDMR dealing notification. 
 
This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 (as incorporated 
into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). 
 
Enquiries to: 
 
Rachel Spencer 
Company Secretary 
020 8996 2073 
 
11 January 2024 
 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
 
1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                                         Frederick Turner 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                                   Retail Director 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment                            Initial Notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                                  Fuller, Smith & 
a)      Name                                         Turner P.L.C. 
 
                                                  213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                                  B ordinary Shares of 
                                                  4p each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                                                  Unlisted 
 
                                                  Purchase 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
                                                  Price   Volume 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)                                GBP0.68   22,058 
 
       Aggregated information 
d)      Aggregated volume                                  22,058 
       Price                                        GBP14,999.44 
e)      Date of the transaction                               10 January 2024 
f)      Place of the transaction                               Outside a trading 
                                                  venue

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      FSTA 
LEI Code:    213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  297018 
EQS News ID:  1813467 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1813467&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 11, 2024 13:13 ET (18:13 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
