MERCADO BITCOIN

Mercado Bitcoin Starts 2024 with Listing of TRON Network's Native Token: TRX



11-Jan-2024 / 21:10 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





São Paulo, 11 January 2024 - Mercado Bitcoin , Brazil's largest cryptocurrency exchange, proudly announces the listing of Tronix (TRX), the native utility token of the TRON network, enhancing its digital asset offerings. This addition marks a significant milestone in diversifying the cryptocurrency exchange while aligning with its strategy to introduce more credible digital assets to its users. Fabrício Tota, Director of New Business at Mercado Bitcoin, highlights the significance of this development: "From a business and technological perspective, this is a huge milestone for Brazil since each token has distinct characteristics and caters to specific audiences, which contributes to the expansion of the digital economy and impacts more people through tokenization." Mercado Bitcoin is actively listing more tokens from the TRON ecosystem, including APENFT , BTT , JUST , SUN , USDD , and WIN , thereby expanding the range of digital assets available to its users. David Uhryniak, Ecosystem Lead at TRON DAO , shared his enthusiasm about the listing, stating, "We're thrilled to see TRX join the lineup of digital assets on Mercado Bitcoin. As the top cryptocurrency exchange in Brazil, Mercado Bitcoin has consistently demonstrated its leadership and innovation in the cryptocurrency landscape. This listing enhances TRX's global accessibility and represents the growing interest in blockchain technologies in Brazil. " The inclusion of TRX on Mercado Bitcoin's platform is a testament to TRON's growing global presence and Mercado Bitcoin's commitment to being at the forefront of the digital economy. As the exchange continues to broaden its offerings, such strategic collaboration is crucial in promoting the adoption and understanding of cryptocurrencies in Latin America and beyond. Stay tuned for more exciting developments from this evolving partnership. About Mercado Bitcoin: With 3.8 million customers and over USD15 billion traded since our inception in 2013, MB has been connecting people and businesses to the blockchain and the tokenized economy for over 10 years, operating with the highest standards of transparency and financial integrity. As the first crypto unicorn in Brazil and audited since 2018, including audits by EY since 2022, MB is a member of the Brazilian Association of Cryptoeconomics (ABCripto) and adheres to its Code of Conduct and Self-Regulation in Money Laundering Prevention, ensuring compliance with best practices. Media Contact Patrícia Nakamura imprensa@mercadobitcoin.com.br About TRON DAO TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps. Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON network has continued to deliver impressive achievements since MainNet launch in May 2018. July 2018 also marked the ecosystem integration of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized Web3 services boasting over 100 million monthly active users. The TRON network has gained incredible traction in recent years. As of January 2024, it has over 206.07 million total user accounts on the blockchain, more than 6.99 billion total transactions, and over $21.37 billion in total value locked (TVL), as reported on TRONSCAN. In addition, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin across the globe, overtaking USDT on Ethereum since April 2021. The TRON network completed full decentralization in December 2021 and is now a community-governed DAO. Most recently in October 2022, TRON was designated as the national blockchain for the Commonwealth of Dominica, which marks the first time a major public blockchain partnered with a sovereign nation to develop its national blockchain infrastructure. On top of the government's endorsement to issue Dominica Coin ("DMC"), a blockchain-based fan token to help promote Dominica's global fanfare, seven existing TRON-based tokens - TRX, BTT, NFT, JST, USDD, USDT, TUSD, have been granted statutory status as authorized digital currency and medium of exchange in the country. TRONNetwork | TRONDAO | Twitter | YouTube | Telegram | Discord | Reddit | GitHub | Medium | Forum

Media Contact Hayward Wong press@tron.network Contact Details Patrícia Nakamura imprensa@mercadobitcoin.com.br



Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



