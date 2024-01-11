Sponge-Jet, Inc. and JH Norton Company Inc. Expand Partnership to 6 States in USA

NEWINGTON, NH / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2024 / Sponge-Jet, Inc., the global leader in dry, low-dust, reusable abrasive blasting media and equipment, is proud to announce a sales area expansion for distributor J.H. Norton Company Inc. This expansion reflects Sponge-Jet's dedication to accelerate the company's growth of new markets and meet the growing demands of the industry.

Sponge-Jet Integrated Abrasive Blasting System

Sponge-Jet has a full range of products from mobile blast pots to fully integrated production blasting equipment.

J.H. Norton has been selected as the exclusive distributor in these new states, as they have continually established themselves as a leader in delivering quality products and exceptional customer service throughout. The expanded area will include the states of South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida, an addition to their current states of Virginia, West Virginia, and North Carolina.

Ted Valoria, Vice President of North America at Sponge-Jet, Inc. said, "J.H. Norton has been an authorized distributor of the Sponge-Jet Company for more than 20 years and our top distributor many times. They have always represented our brand in the most professional manner possible, providing outstanding sales and support services. They stay on top of the latest developments in surface preparation to recommend the best solutions for their customers."

Katy Norton, President of J.H. Norton Company Inc., said, "Sponge-Jet has been a loyal and respected partner and manufacturer of ours for over 20 years. We have always been able to rely on Sponge-Jet for superior quality, support, and on-site assistance. We are excited for our new expanded sales area and the opportunity for reaching new customers and markets."

As a part of this expansion, J.H. Norton will be responsible for providing local support, technical expertise, and the timely delivery of Sponge-Jet products in this new area. With their commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and worker safety, Sponge-Jet is confident that this expansion will further solidify their position as a leader in the abrasive blasting industry and allow for continued development of exceptional surface preparation.

About Sponge-Jet:

Headquartered in Newington, New Hampshire, USA, Sponge-Jet, Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of dry, low dust, recyclable abrasive blasting media and related high-production equipment. The Sponge-Jet process is recognized and used in over 14 different industries with particular usage in the oil and gas, shipbuilding, petrochemical, historic preservation, power and nuclear industries, as well as in many other industries for surface preparation and maintenance activities.

Contact Information

Ben Lawlor

Marketing Manager

blawlor@spongejet.com

Rylee Bernier

Account Executive

rbernier@jhnorton.com

(757) 840-0227

