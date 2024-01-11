Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 11.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Große Turnaround-Spekulation: Über 500% bei erfolgreicher Wende…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W599 | ISIN: NL0010545661 | Ticker-Symbol: 37C
Tradegate
11.01.24
18:30 Uhr
10,700 Euro
-0,075
-0,70 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,44010,70022:58
10,55010,62021:59
ACCESSWIRE
11.01.2024 | 22:26
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CNH Industrial: CNH Tractor Design Wins 2024 German Design Award

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2024 / CNH was recently recognized by the 2024 German Design Awards, presented by the German Design Council (est. 1953). Thanks to the CNH Design Team, STEYR, a brand of CNH, was selected via its Plus tractor series for Excellent Product Design in the Utility Vehicles category for its impressive synergy of function, design, quality, and sustainability.

STEYR Plus tractors are the first to feature a dramatic new design developed for the brand's products. The new style emphasizes modernity, strength, power, and technology through features such as striking new hood styling with integrated road and work lighting.

Inside the cab, additional comfort and better visibility complement the latest in telematics, which ease the operator's task through instant data transfer from the machine to the cloud and auto guidance with automated steering.

"We are honored to see our efforts to enhance the tech aesthetics of STEYR recognized by the German Design Council," said David Wilkie, Design Director at CNH. "It underlines the importance of good design in delivering our customers a world class experience when they use our machines."

Winning this award is a testament to CNH's commitment to designing sustainable products by creatively challenging traditional norms in the industry. Through innovative design, sustainable products are further recognized and used to make our world a better place.

The company's Design Team awarded for its STEYR® Plus tractor range

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH Industrial on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: CNH Industrial
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh-industrial
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH Industrial



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.