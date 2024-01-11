CNH Industrial: CNH Tractor Design Wins 2024 German Design Award

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2024 / CNH was recently recognized by the 2024 German Design Awards, presented by the German Design Council (est. 1953). Thanks to the CNH Design Team, STEYR, a brand of CNH, was selected via its Plus tractor series for Excellent Product Design in the Utility Vehicles category for its impressive synergy of function, design, quality, and sustainability.

STEYR Plus tractors are the first to feature a dramatic new design developed for the brand's products. The new style emphasizes modernity, strength, power, and technology through features such as striking new hood styling with integrated road and work lighting.

Inside the cab, additional comfort and better visibility complement the latest in telematics, which ease the operator's task through instant data transfer from the machine to the cloud and auto guidance with automated steering.

"We are honored to see our efforts to enhance the tech aesthetics of STEYR recognized by the German Design Council," said David Wilkie, Design Director at CNH. "It underlines the importance of good design in delivering our customers a world class experience when they use our machines."

Winning this award is a testament to CNH's commitment to designing sustainable products by creatively challenging traditional norms in the industry. Through innovative design, sustainable products are further recognized and used to make our world a better place.

The company's Design Team awarded for its STEYR® Plus tractor range

