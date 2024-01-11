Cimpress plc (Nasdaq: CMPR) announced that it will host a public Q&A call on Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 8:00 am EST following the release of its Q2 FY2024financial results at 4:05 pm EST on Wednesday, January 31, 2024. The live call will be accessible on ir.cimpress.com, and a replay will be available at the same link following the call. We will take live questions on the call via chat, and investors may also presubmit questions any time before 11:00 pm EST on Wednesday, January 31, 2024 by emailing ir@cimpress.com.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc (Nasdaq: CMPR) invests in and builds customer-focused, entrepreneurial, print mass-customization businesses for the long term. Mass customization is a competitive strategy which seeks to produce goods and services to meet individual customer needs with near mass production efficiency. Cimpress businesses include BuildASign, Drukwerkdeal, Exaprint, National Pen, Pixartprinting, Printi, Vista, and WIRmachenDRUCK. To learn more, visit cimpress.com.

